Lola Tung's parents and ethnicity: Everything you should know

Lola Tung is an American budding actress, singer and model who gained notoriety for starring in the romantic drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty. She is best known for her charismatic personality and acting prowess, which has garnered her widespread recognition. Due to this popularity, details about the star’s personal life, including her family background, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Lola Tung's parents?

Tung debuted in 2021 and has since been featured in several films. But beyond her illustrious career, fans are curious about her ethnic roots, mirrored by her striking Asian appearance. This article uncovers lesser-known facts about Lola’s personal and professional life.

Lola Tung's profile summary

How old is Lola Tung?

Lola Tung (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 28 October 2002 in New York City, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Regarding her education, Tung graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts with a major in drama in 2020.

In 2020, Lola began studying at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, where she participated in school plays. After completing her first year of college, Lola took some time off to film The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Who are Lola Tung’s parents?

Tung’s parents are also talented artists. In a recent interview with Collider Extras, Lola revealed that her father was a musician, while her mother, Pia Tung, was also an actress.

After participating in The Wizard of Oz production during middle school, Pia noticed her daughter’s love for acting and musical theatre.

Since then, the celebrity mother has always been her daughter’s greatest cheerleader. In 2022, Lola shared how her mother would always give her a pep talk before auditions, saying:

You go in and do your best; no matter what happens, I am proud of you.

In a 2018 Instagram post during International Women’s Day, the actress described her mother as the strongest woman she knows.

Lola Tung’s ethnicity

Is Lola Tung Asian? Per the singer’s IMDb profile, her mom has mixed Chinese and Swedish ancestry, while her dad has Eastern European heritage. Her maternal grandmother is from Sweden.

How tall is Lola Tung?

The on-screen star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-25-34 inches (84-64-86 cm). Additionally, Lola features dark brown hair and eyes.

Lola Tung’s career

What does Lola Tung do for a living? The New York City native has ventured into the fashion and entertainment industries. Here is a breakdown of her income revenue-generating channels:

Acting

Tung’s current manager noticed her talent while acting in LaGuardia’s virtual acting showcase in her senior year of high school. She contacted the actress for an audition to work with her months later.

The audition was for the leading role of Isabel ‘’Belly’’ Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the TV adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy.

She took the auditions via Zoom while still taking online . In 2021, Lola bagged the role and signed with the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

Although its third season was renewed in August 2023, the production was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The actress has also starred in Set Me Free (2023), Almost Famous (2023) and Hadestown (2024).

Fashion

In 2022, after the premiere of the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola became an American Eagle partner alongside her co-stars Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney.

In 2023, she became the face of Coachtopia, a new sub-brand from Coach. Also, Tung appeared in Have a Wasty Holiday Coachtopia’s holiday campaign to help spread awareness about the waste produced during the holiday season.

What is Lola Tung’s net worth?

CAknowledge estimates Lola's net worth to be $2 million at the time of writing. Her income primarily stems from her successful career as a singer, actress and model.

Lola Tung’s parents have been integral to her success as an actress, singer and model. They have believed in her craft since day one and continue to mentor her since they are both former artists. With such a support system, Lola will soon become a household in the ever-evolving entertainment industry.

