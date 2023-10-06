Erika Riker, Randy Jackson's ex-wife: Everything about her

Erika Riker is a former American ballet dancer who gained notoriety after her marriage with Randy Jackson, which lasted for almost two decades. Her ex-husband is popularly known as a judge on American Idol. He is also known for songs such as I Know, My Saving Grace, Hopeless, and I Only Wanted.

Producer Randy Jackson and ex-wife Erika Riker at the 17th Annual Mercedes-Benz Carousel of Hope cocktail party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

There is not much information about Erika's career or earnings because she only rose to fame because of her marriage to Randy, with whom she has two children. In this regard, she returned to live away from the media after bidding Randy farewell. Here is more about Erika's life.

Erika's profile summary and bio

Full name Erika Riker Gender Female Date of birth 31 December 1969 Age 54 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Green Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Randy Jackson Children Zoe and Jordan

Erika Riker's age

Erika was born on 31 December 1969 in Los Angeles, California. How old is Erika Riker? As of 2023, she is 51 years old, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree. However, her field of study has yet to be discovered.

Erika Riker, Randy Jackson's former partner

She was married to music producer and longest-serving American Idol judge Randy Jackson for 18 years. While details about how they met are unavailable, sources mention that the former couple divorced in 2019 after not being able to settle irreconcilable differences.

Randy Jackson and ex-wife Erika Riker at the 12th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Co-hosted by In Style in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @dimitrios_kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Erika Riker's children

Erika has two children from her marriage with Randy. She has a daughter named Zoe (27) and a son named Jordan (25). Notably, their background information, including which career paths they have ventured into, is unavailable.

Erika Riker's net worth

Her net worth is not public knowledge, but it is said that she was once a ballet dancer and that she worked with her ex-husband in a family company. Her ex-husband, Randy, reportedly has a net worth estimated at $50 million from his career as a musician, record producer and television personality.

Who is Randy Jackson's first wife?

Before marrying Erika, Randy was married to Elizabeth Jackson, who is said to be a former American singer-songwriter. They exchanged wedding vows in August 1989 but experienced marital problems, ultimately divorcing in 1993. They had one daughter, Taylor Jackson.

Did Erika Riker remarry?

According to Nicki Swift, it is unknown if Randy's ex-wife remarried after her divorce. Such is the case as she returned to live her life away from the media's eyes.

What did Erika Riker get from the divorce?

Reports state that she was eligible to receive half of her ex-husband's wealth as they did not sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married. Erika requested custody of their son and spousal support. However, it is not known if this materialised.

Who is Randy Jackson's wife?

Randy is currently not married to anyone but is in a relationship with a 31-year-old musician, Mariah Scimone, whom he met in October 2019. The couple prefers keeping their relationship off social media as there are not many posts of them together online.

Music Producer Randy Jackson at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope 5 at 3LABS in Culver City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

READ ALSO: Tessa Thompson's relationship status: All about her dating history

In another report, Briefly.co.za reported on Tessa Thompson's relationship history, stating that Tessa Thompson is an American actress popularly known for her roles in movies including Creed, Dear White People, Annihilation, and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Thor: Ragnarök actress’ relationship status remains unconfirmed as there has been conflicting information surrounding her relationship with American singer Janelle Monae and other American celebrities.

Source: Briefly News