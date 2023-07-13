Vivian Lightfoot is Lori Lightfoot's daughter: Get to know her

Vivian Lightfoot first came onto the scene when her mother, Lori, set out to make history by becoming the first openly homosexual African-American woman elected Mayor of Chicago. During her mother's four-year tenure, many wanted to know more about the teenager.

With her wife, Amy Eshleman and daughter Vivian by her side, Lori (R) is sworn in as Mayor of Chicago by Judge Susan Cox (L). Photo: Scott Olson

Lori closed off her mayoral campaign with an ad featuring her then-11-year-old daughter in March 2019. According to reports, the 30-second spot was worth $300,000 and was an attempt to use humour to get more votes.

Vivian Lightfoot's profile and bio summary

How old is Vivian Lightfoot?

She was born in 2008 in Chicago, USA. The exact details of her birth date are unknown. She is 15 years old in 2023 and resides in Chicago, USA. She has no siblings.

Vivian Lightfoot's height

She has black hair and the colour of her eyes is brown. Vivian is slightly shorter than her mother, Lori whose reported height is 5 feet 1 inch.

Who is Vivian Lightfoot's biological father?

Information about her biological father has never been made public. As per reports, the teen is adopted by the former mayor of Chicago, Lori. The teen was raised by both Lori and her wife, Amy.

Former mayor Lori and her wife Amy Eshleman after casting their ballots during early voting at Northeastern Illinois University on 20 February 2023. Photo: Joshua Lott

According to sources, the couple has been married for nine years but has been in a relationship for almost 20 years. They wed on 31 May 2014, when it was announced that people of the same gender could legally get married in Illinois, USA.

Lori has described her daughter as an athlete who enjoys running track and used to play basketball before she injured her leg.

Lori (L) celebrates with her wife Amy and daughter Vivian after defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to become the next mayor of Chicago. Photo: Scott Olson

Where does Vivian Lightfoot go to school?

She is currently in high school. The name of the school has not been revealed. According to reports, Lori mentioned in an interview that her teenager attends a private school, even though she would have preferred she attended a public school.

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya with former Chicago mayor Lori and her daughter after breaking the world record to win the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Photo: Quinn Harris

Vivian Lightfoot's social media

In an interview, the former Mayor of Chicago shared that her daughter was obsessed with TikTok and had been trying to get her and her wife, Amy, to film a TikTok with her. Even though a TikTok account has been mentioned, there is no record of it as of July 2023.

Vivian and Lori Lightfoot's net worth

Various reports estimate Vivian to have a $1 million net worth, but this is not confirmed. During the mayoral campaign, Lori Lightfoot had an average gross income of $971,626 from 2014 to 2017, from Mayer Brown, which she left in 2018 to run for mayor, as stated by the Chicago Tribune.

Vivian Lightfoot is the adopted daughter of former Chicago Mayor Lori. Not much is known about her life and parents before her adoption, and the teen has no social media accounts. Lori Lightfoot and her daughter, Vivian is often seen in public together.

