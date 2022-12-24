Sha'Carri Richardson is an American track and field sprinter who runs the 100-meter and 200-meter races. In 2019, she broke the 100 m collegiate record after winning the NCAA 100 m title as a freshman at LSU with 10.75s. Her incredible performance has earned her a legion of fans who want to know her. Is Sha'Carri Richardson trans?

Sha'Carri Richardson is an American track and field sprinter. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Richardson gained national recognition when she won the AAU Junior Olympics Championships in 2016. She then proceeded to become an NCAA champion. She became a professional athlete in 2019 and has since experienced the ups and downs of being an international sprinter.

Sha'carri Richardson's profiles summary and bio

Full name Sha'Carri Richardson Date of birth 25th March 2000 Age 22 years in 2022 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Bi-sexual Relationship status Dating Education Louisiana State University, Carter High School Profession Athlete Sport Track and field sprinter (100m and 200m) Coach Former Olympic sprinter Dennis Mitchell Representative Renaldo Nehemiah Sponsor Nike Social media Twitter Instagram

What gender is Sha'Carri Richardson?

The American sprinter is biologically female and has never transitioned. She has an athletic physique.

Sha'Carri Richardson's age

The athlete was born on 25th March 2000 in Dallas, Texas, United States. She is 22 years old in 2022.

Sha'Carri Richardson's family

The sprinter was raised by her grandmother. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Richardson was raised by her grandmother Betty Harp and her aunt Shayaria Richardson. Her mother passed away in June 2021.

Sha'Carri Richardson's partner

The American sprinter is bi-sexual and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. She often mentions her girlfriend in interviews and social media posts but is yet to introduce her to the public.

Sha'Carri Richardson's height

The athlete stands at 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m). She usually has vibrant and colourful hair, wears long lashes, and keeps long nails.

Sha'Carri Richardson's career

The sprinter started her professional career in 2019. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Richardson started participating in track and field competitions when she was a teenager. She won the 100 m title at the AAU Junior Olympics in 2016 and the USATF Junior Olympics in 2017. She started her international career in 2017 during the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships and won gold in the 4 X 100 m relay.

Sha'Carris joined the LSU Lady Tigers track and field team when she started college at Louisiana State University. She went on to compete at the 2019 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships and was a finalist in the 200-meter race and 60-meter dash.

Her performance at the 2019 NCAA Championships is considered the second-best ever by a female sprinter after Merlene Ottey, a former Jamaican-Slovenian sprinter. She began her professional career in 2019 after forgoing her LSU collegiate eligibility.

Why did Sha'Carri Richardson fail to compete in the Olympics?

The athlete was ineligible to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics after her urine sample tested positive for THC, a chemical found in weed. The United States Anti-Doping Agency suspended her for one month, from 28th June 2021 to 27th July 2021. She also completed a counselling program.

Why is Sha'Carri not running in the World Championships?

She did not compete at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Oregon after being disqualified from the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She failed to reach the 200-meter finals and the 100-meter semi-finals at the USATF.

What happened to Sha'Carri Richardson in the 200m?

She was 10th during the first round at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships with 22.69s. She advanced to the semi-finals and secured 10th position again with 22.47s. Her performance did not allow her to proceed to the finals. After her loss, she called out the press and asked them to respect athletes, regardless of whether they were winning or losing.

Richardson did not win any championship in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey

Source: Getty Images

Sha'Carri Richardson's net worth

Various sources estimate her net worth at $100,000 in 2022. Nike has been sponsoring her since 2019.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram

Richardson's Instagram account, @carririchardson_, has over 2.2 million followers as of December 2022. She is also active on Twitter (@itskerrii), with over 506 thousand followers.

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson now?

The athlete is currently preparing for the 2023 competitions. Her last race was in September 2022 during the 2022 Diamond League series in Zurich, Switzerland. She finished 7th in the Weltklasse Zurich Women's 100 meters. She took to social media to promise her fans that she would come back stronger despite having a bad 2022 season.

Sha'Carri Richardson emerged as a promising talent for American track and field competitions. However, she had a disappointing early professional career after missing out on the 2020 Summer Olympics and failing to shine in the 2022 championships. Fans hope 2023 will be the year to redeem her glory.

READ ALSO: Is Megan Thee Stallion transgender? What is the rap star's sexuality?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding rapper Megan Thee Stallion's gender and sexuality. The artist gained fame in 2016 and is currently one of the best female rappers, with several chart-topping songs.

Megan's gender has been a topic of discussion among fans, with some believing she was born biologically male. What has the superstar said regarding the speculations?

Source: Briefly News