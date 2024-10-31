A lucky Johannesburg student survived a bullet that went through his student accommodation

It is not clear who would want to shoot the student and for what reason but thank God he is safe

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their concern over the situation

A Joburg student survived a bullet at res. Images: @Liubomyr Vorona/ Getty Images, @naxx240/ TikTok

A video of bullet holes in a student accommodation in Johannesburg has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @naxx240, the young man captured the wall in which the bullet pierced through. The bullet hit the kitchen wall and went through the student's bedroom door and made it out the window.

The students can be heard in the clip thanking God that the gent that was there was safe. The students did not give an update as to what really went down. However, they did promise a storytime.

Johannesburg student survives bullet at res

See the TikTokl video below:

Netizens scared for the student

The video gained over 700k views, with many online users wanting to know what happened. See the comments below:

@68 Nova wondered:

"Why would a student be assassinated..."

@larryblaq was in disbelief:

"I don't understand is your wall made of wood ? 😳😳"

@Paris wrote:

"Wouldn’t even second guess my decision I’d be in my way to a new accommodation."

@Beyonce Knowles prayed:

"No this ke actually scary , I really pray God protects the victim 🥺."

@dineorozee4 said:

"I was gonna move out 😭😭😭."

@General Mkhwanazi was sad:

"Sorry man."

@gugu.le2💌🫧 was scared:

"This is so scary 💔."

@tinamodiakgotla said:

"I’d be on a phone call and leave right away i wouldn’t bother to pack my stuff what if that person is still watching , my family will come pack for me 😭😭😭."

