A mother took to her TikTok account and shared how her son survived a bullet that came through the roof

The woman was stunned by the incident but thanked God that her child was safe in all of this

The online community reacted to the story, with many stunned and sharing their similar stories

A mother said her son was almost hit by a stray bullet. Images: @samkemakhanya1

A lucky and blessed woman took to her TikTok account and shared how her son was almost hit by a bullet.

In a TikTok video by @samkemakhanya1, the mother said the bullet came through the roof and almost hit her baby boy. The woman captured the spot where the bullet came through. She also took a picture of the bullet itself.

It is not clear how this was possible but judging from the comments, many people have experienced similar incidents to the point where some even lost their loved ones due to stray bullets entering their homes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stunned by the incident

The video raked over 6k likes, with many online users sharing their similar stories. Others were stunned at the incident and thanked God that the little boy was safe.

@Don Palo expressed:

"It happened to me and late younger brother while we sleeping years ago."

@Kimʚĭɞ🇿🇦🇨🇦 wrote:

"This happened to my grandmother's sister the bullet just grazed her."

@Syd commented:

"The amount of people in the comments that are saying they also experienced this, very alarming."

@Thabo shared:

"My friend passed away on the 9th Jan,it was unbelievable because he was someone who doesn’t like fights,even now we don’t trust the story of the stray bullet."

@Tswelopele said:

"Happened to me....and I was pregnant 😭😭but it hit me on the thigh."

Man survives unspeakable shooting

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who fought to save his life while his other two friends died in the process.

In a harrowing tale of survival against all odds, Thabang Moila recounts the tragic events of a fateful Sunday afternoon in 2019. What started as a gathering with his friends at the home of young businessman Convency Thwala in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, ended as an unthinkable ambush that took away the lives of friends without explanation.

