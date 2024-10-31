A free-spirited gent showed off her gymnastics moves in the middle of the road while others watched and filmed

The happy gent was in his nightgown when he decided to entertain himself

The video made its way to TikTok, leaving many social media users in stitches as they took to the comment section

A video of a happy guy doing front flips in the middle of the road amused SA peeps. Image: @leucas2

Source: TikTok

A happy chappy from the Mother City was in his element, owning the road while entertaining himself. The guy walked up and down, showing off his talent while his community members watched.

The man's video made it to TikTok after he shared it under the user handle @leucas2 and attracted over 600K views.

The man showing off his talent

The video shows the guy wearing a tracksuit and a lady's nightgown. He takes a few steps running up the road before doing front flips twice and then turning back to do them again going down.

Watch the hilarious video here.

Mzansi applauds for the flexible man

The clip attracted over 900 comments from social media users impressed by the guy's flexibility. Some shared how they would show off if they could do what the man did, while others added humour.

User @UMSebe commented:

"Our people are very talented."

User @MohamedXadiAshrec said:

"That's so smooth, seems like it doesn't hurt at all😂."

User @movers joked

"I think it's a magical gown that makes him do that 😂😂😂😂."

User @user2736209512376 added:

"The learner standing there staring at him, finished me 😂💀."

User @Enerst shared:

"😂😂😂I remember in my dojo. This other guy was new, this is the basic and side fall, back fall, front roll and stuff. This dude always starts head first, he gave me a headache for the whole training."

User @Janice said:

"Now that's skill😂😂😂."

