Top 15 best gay dating apps 2022: The best way to meet LGBTQ+ matches

What is the best way to meet gays? More and more people are opting for online dating instead of relying on a chance encounter, and thankfully there is a long list of LGBTQ dating apps from which to choose. So whether you are searching for romance, something more casual, or less mainstream, we have you covered with 15 of the best platforms available today.

In 2022, there is a greater representation for this community than ever before, but we still have work to do to obtain worldwide inclusivity. Photo: @lgbtqportland

Dating is never easy, but the algorithms on specialised dating services may help matters along. Read on with Briefly for the best gay dating apps for relationships or casual encounters.

Best gay dating apps in 2022

The LGBTQ+ community has been provided with a wide range of gay dating sites have been made available to the public. Briefly has provided you with a list of free dating sites that accommodate the LGBTQ+ community.

1. Scruff

What is the best way to meet gays? The Scruff app is best suited for men in the LGTBQ community who are looking for diversity. Scruff allows users to specify their "type" with various categories, including bear, bisexual, cub, daddy, discreet, drag, jock, military, muscle, otter, poz, trans, and more.

2. eHarmony

Your profile creation will include an 80-question personality quiz to ensure the most accurate match-ups. Photo: @eharmony

This site has one of the most advanced pairing algorithms available. This website originated in 2000 as a site for straight Christians, but it has evolved to include members of the LGBTQ+ community. Upgrading to a premium plan ensures that you will be matched with someone who shares your interests.

3. Zoosk

Zoosk is ideal for 20+ gay singles who are seeking romance. Photo: @zoosk

With 35 million members from 80 different countries, it is one of the most popular matchmaking services today. Singles of all ages, ethnicities, faiths and sexual orientations are welcome. Zoosk is more about finding love than casual encounters, and it also offers verified profiles.

4. Hornet

You will need your Facebook or Google account to log into your Hornet profile. Photo: @hornet

Hornet, which Christof Wittig launched in 2011, has grown to become the world's largest gay dating apps, with 30 million users globally. However, Hornet is more of a social platform than a dating app, intending to foster lasting relationships. It caters to the Bisexual, Gay, Transgender and Queer communities.

5. HER

HER is the most popular among LGBTQ women and is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Photo: @hersocialapp

HER is considered to be one of the best lesbian dating apps. It is a platform where female-identified and non-binary people can interact, make friends and find partners. Users may pick from 17 sexualities and 18 gender identities and can use several pronouns in their profile.

6. Adam4Adam

Adam4Adam has about 27 filter options to streamline the process of finding the perfect match. Photo: @adam4adamofficial

Adam4Adam has been around since 2003 and is a pioneer in the online gay community. It is a homosexual dating service, so it accommodates the GBTQ+ community. Individuals often use it for casual and sexual encounters rather than long-term commitments, and users may explore the platform's online sex store and live cameras utilities.

7. Grindr

Grindr is considered to be the Tinder gay app. It is the ideal tool for seduction and casual dates since it displays prospective matches in your immediate vicinity. In addition, a heartbreak is less likely since most users make their intentions clear regarding the longevity of their commitment.

8. Elite Singles

Elite Singles is considered one of the best gay dating sites in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @elitesingles_dating

Elite Singles is one of the best if you are looking for a meaningful connection. This site is a little more upscale, but most members are longing for love rather than casual interactions. The personality exam is very thorough to ensure an ideal match.

9. OkCupid

OkCupid targets the open-minded and sex-positive. Photo: @okcupid

This platform is not explicitly made for the LGBTQ+ community. You may, however, choose your pronouns and establish preferences for the people you would like to meet. There is an option to only be visible withing the LGBTQ dating pool, and the software calculates the percentage of compatibility for each match.

10. Tinder

Tinder is not specifically for LGBTQ+ members, but there are still many homosexual users on the platform. Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Asexual, Demisexual, Pansexual, Queer, and Questioning are now options on Tinder for gender identification.

11. Jack'd

Jack'd has a global community of 5 million members in over 180 countries. Photo: @jackdapp

This platform accommodates the GBTQ community and may be utilised to discover friendship or romance. The CEO, Eric Silverberg, has gone to great lengths to ensure that people of colour feel represented and comfortable in this community.

12. Hinge

Hinge's matchmaking algorithm is top-notch, making it one of the most popular LGBT youth dating apps. Photo: @hinge

If you are looking for love, this is the place for you! Hinge was developed with the goal of being deleted, becuase you have successfully found your ideal mate. Hinge is not specifically an LGBTQ+ platform, but there are many gender options to choose from.

13. Lex

Lex encourages users to concentrate on what individuals say rather than their appearances. Their slogan is "Text first, selfies second": there are no images on this site, although you may link your Instagram account to your profile. There is no tolerance for hate speech or being "creepy."

Nuit is the best app for those who are interested in Astrology. Photo: @nuitapp

14. Nuit

The astrological aspect of romance is the centre of this dating platform, where the birth chart for each possible match is given. Even though it is not officially an LGBTQ+ network, users may choose whether or not to view or be seen by straight individuals.

Feeld is the perfect platform for polyamorous people. Photo: @feeldco

15. Feeld

Feeld is the best for exploring polyamory and other types of relationships. It offers more than 20 gender and sexuality options, and you can sign up as a single person or as a couple seeking together.

Is Bumble a gay app?

Although Bumble's image is a heterosexual application, it is open to users of all sexual orientations. However, although the LGBTQ+ community is welcome on this platform, it is clear that Bumble is focused on male-female coupling.

Tinder and Bumble are two of the biggest dating apps out there, and they're pretty similar in the way they work. Photo: @bumble

About 65% of the lesbian, gay, and bisexual people who have used online dating apps are happy with their findings. When using gay dating apps, there is a certain level of freedom of expression that one may not find on mainstream platforms. It is essential for the LGBTQ+ community to feel accepted and represented in all aspects of life.

