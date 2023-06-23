Marisa Wayne is John Wayne's youngest daughter: here is her life story
Actor John Wayne reached icon status after a successful career that began in the 1920s in silent movies. Some of his children followed in his footsteps and joined the entertainment world, including his youngest daughter, Marisa Wayne. Who is John Wayne's daughter?
Marisa became a businesswoman and actress with some prominent roles. Here is her profile summary before we detail her personal and professional life.
Marisa Wayne’s profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Marisa Wayne
|Date of birth
|22 February 1966
|Age
|57 years of age (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Burbank, California, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Married Tony Ditteaux (2005)
|Ethnicity
|American
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|173 cm
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Grey
|Parents
|John Wayne and Pilar Pallete
|Children
|One daughter (Carmela Louise Ditteaux)
|Profession
|Businesswoman, athlete, fitness instructor and former actress
|Net worth
|Between $1 million and $5 million
|Social media
Who are John Wayne's seven children?
As per reports, John Wayne’s children include Michael Wayne, Patrick Wayne, Ethan Wayne, Aissa Wayne, Marisa Wayne, Mary Antonia Wayne LaCava, and Melinda Wayne Munoz. Each of them live different lives.
How much is John Wayne's net worth?
The actor enjoyed great success during his time in the entertainment industry. His estate was worth $6.85 million at the time of his passing, and the assets include $5.75 million in personal property, $1 million in real property, and $100,000 in income from his holdings.
Marisa Wayne’s age and education
John Wayne’s youngest daughter was born in California on 22 February 1966, making her 57 years old in 2023. Marisa studied Health & Fitness Technology and Exercise Science at Colorado Mountain College, in Steamboat Springs and has been teaching group fitness since the late 1980’s.
Marisa Wayne’s height
Sources have reported her height to be 1,73 m. She is shorter than her father, John Wayne, whose reported height was 1,93 m.
Who is Marisa Wayne’s husband?
She has been married to Tony Ditteaux since 2005. Not much is known about him or how they met, but it is reported that the couple married shortly after meeting.
Marisa Wayne’s children
According to reports, on 18 June 2004, Carmela Louise, their first child, was born. They welcomed their second child Duke Morrison on 13 September 2007.
Marisa Wayne’s movies
Marisa has since slowed down on her acting. She is credited in the following films:
- Hollywood Greats (1984)
- A Woman's Guide to Firearms (1987)
- The Hour of Power (1989)
- 100 Years of John Wayne (2007)
- The Personal Property of John Wayne (2011)
- Home & Family (2015)
Marisa Wayne’s net worth
As of July 2023, the most widely reported net worth for her is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Marisa previously founded and operated, GritCycle, in Southern California. It is a boutique indoor cycling studio that specializes in high-intensity, full-body spin classes.
John Wayne's youngest daughter, Marisa Wayne, has since left the acting world. An ardent tennis player and cyclist, Marisa carries forward the legacy of her father by being a key member of John Wayne's Cancer Foundation.
READ ALSO: The life story of Lani Hammett, wife of Metallica member, Kirk Hammett
Briefly.co.za wrote about Lani Hammett, the wife of Metallica member Kirk Hammett. What does the celebrity spouse do for a living, and what else do we know of her life? Please keep reading for details on Lani's life, including her profession, educational background, children, and net worth.
Source: Briefly News