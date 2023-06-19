Is Raddix Madden adopted or Cameron Diaz's biological daughter?
Who is Cameron Diaz's daughter? Raddix Madden is an American celebrity child famously known for being the daughter of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Cameron is a celebrated American actress, while Benji is a renowned American musician, lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the band Good Charlott. What is Cameron Diaz's daughter's age?
Raddix Madden, Cameron Diaz's daughter, came to the limelight following her celebrity parents. She is still young and learning how to speak, walk and eat under the guidance of her parents. While Diaz and Madden are keeping their daughter out of the limelight, they have shared a few details about their family life.
Raddix Madden's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Raddix Madden
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|December 30, 2019
|Age
|Three years (As of 2023)
|Occupation
|Celebrity kid
|Country
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|3 feet
|Weight
|10 kgs (Approx)
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Father
|Benjamin Levi Madden
|Mother
|Cameron Diaz
How was Raddix born?
Raddix was born on December 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Raddix Madden's age is three years as of 2023, and her birth sign is Capricorn. She was reportedly born in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in a healthy state.
Is Raddix Madden adopted?
No. Diaz and Madden welcomed their first child Raddix via surrogacy in 2019.
Raddix Madden's parents
Benji and Cameron first appeared at Beverly Hills on May 17, 2014. From then, they were rumoured to be dating, and in November 2014, they got engaged. Two months after their engagement, the two celebrities tied the knot on January 5, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California.
Raddix Madden's mother
Cameron Diaz is an American actress born on August 30, 1972. She started acting at a tender age and became one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. She made her film debut aged 21 in the comedy The Mask. After starring in the Farrelly brothers' comedy There's Something About Mary, she won her first Golden Globe nomination. Diaz is a recipient of a British Academy Film Award, and she has received nominations for four Golden Globe Awards.
Apart from her flourishing career as an actress, Cameron is an established author with two health books, The Body Book, a New York Times bestseller, and The Longevity Book.
Cameron Diaz's movies
Diaz made her Hollywood debut with the mega-hit The Mask. The movie catapulted her career, and she went on to appear in several box-office hits. These include:
- 1995: The Last Supper
- 1996: Feeling Minnesota
- 1997: Keys to Tulsa
- 1997: A Life Less Ordinary
- 1998: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- 1999: Being John Malkovich
- 2000: Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
- 2001: The Invisible Circus
- 2001: Vanilla Sky
- 2002: Gangs of New York
- 2002: Minority Report
- 2005: In Her Shoes
- 2006: The Holiday
- 2011: The Green Hornet
- 2012: What to Expect When You're Expecting
- 2013: The Unbelievers
- 2014: The Other Woman
Why did Cameron Diaz quit acting?
In March 2023, she hit the headlines after it was reported that she was retiring from acting after she was through filming her upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action with Jamie Foxx. She is retiring from acting to focus on her young family and raise her daughter.
Did Cameron give birth or a surrogate?
After four years of marriage, the celebrity couple surprised fans when they announced the birth of their daughter on December 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, through surrogacy. They named their firstborn child Raddix, meaning root.
Raddix Madden's father
Benjamin Levi Madden is a renowned American guitarist and singer born on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland, United States of America. He first came to the limelight when his band released an award-winning debut album, Good Charlotte.
Benji Madden's films and television shows
Benji has appeared in the films Punk's Not Dead, Paris Not France and Six Beers of Separation. He has also appeared as a guest artist with various bands and a coach on the popular television show The Voice Australia from 2015 to 2016. Below are some of his other television and film appearances:
- 2001: Not Another Teen Movie
- 2006: Live Freaky Die Freaky
- 2007: Punk's Not Dead
- 2008: Paris, Not France
- 2009: 6 Beers of Separation
- 2016: I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
- 2009: Australian Idol
- 2011: The Electric Company
- 2014: The Voice Kids
- 2022: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Raddix Madden's pictures
Despite being a celebrity child, there is little to show about Raddix Madden's photos. Immediately after Raddix Madden's birth, her parents took to social media to express their joy for the child. However, they expressed their strong instincts to protect the little one's privacy, including concealing her pictures and other details.
What is Raddix Madden's height?
The celebrity child stands three feet tall and weighs around 10 kg. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
What is Raddix Madden's net worth?
Raddix is still cared for by her wealthy parents, who owe millions of personal assets. Her mother, Cameron Diaz, has a net worth estimated at $140 million. She derives her net worth from her successful acting career and the sale of her books. Her father, Benji Madden, has an estimated net worth of $40 million, amassed through his career as a backing vocalist and lead guitarist.
From her surprise birth to her mother and father's sweetest parenting quotes, above is everything about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter Raddix Madden. Briefly.co.za wishes her the best as she grows up and in her future endeavours!
Source: Briefly News