Meet Rocky James Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar's son with Freddie Prinze Jr

Rocky James Prinze is an American celebrity child famous for being the youngest son of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. His parents are renowned for the films and television productions they have starred in. Their relationship, which led to marriage, came about after meeting on set for a movie they were both working on.

At 11 years of age, Rocky is focusing on acquiring his education and reports stating that he has an occupation was not found. His parents do not share many pictures of their kids on social media. Here is what we know about Rocky James Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar's son with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Full name Rocky James Prinze Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 2012 Age 11 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Parents Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr Siblings Charlotte Grace Prinze

How old is Rocky James Prinze?

Rocky James Prinze (age 11 years as of June 2023) was born on the 20th of September 2012 in Los Angeles, California. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Rocky James Prinze’s parents

Sarah Michelle Gellar, his mother, is an award-winning American actress whose career in the entertainment industry began at a young age. After appearing in TV commercials, Sarah landed her first on-screen gig in 1992 on Swans Crossing.

Sarah's movie credits include An Invasion of Privacy, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, and Buffy the Vampire.

Rocky’s father is Freddie Prinze Jr, an American actor, writer and producer born on the 8th of March 1976. He has starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer alongside his son’s mother and in She’s All That, Scooby-Doo, Summer Catch, and Boston Legal.

Why did Sarah Gellar put her acting career on hold?

Sarah put her career on hold after she was affected by the tragic death of Robin Williams, an American comedian and actor she worked closely with. At the time of his passing, she was experiencing life situations that made her realise the importance of stepping away from her craft.

She said, “I have been working my entire life. When I had kids, and it was right after Robin passed away, there was so much going on in my life and I just said, I need to take a break.”

How did Rocky James Prinze’s parents meet?

His parents met on set while filming a 1997 movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, but only started dating in 2000. After a year of being in a relationship, Sarah and Freddie engaged, after which they exchanged vows on the 1st of September 2001 at El Careyes in Mexico. The couple has been married for two decades.

Rocky James Prinze’s net worth

Rocky’s net worth is yet to be revealed. However, sources estimate that his parents’ combined net worth is $30 million, accrued from their careers in the entertainment industry and other business ventures.

Rocky James Prinze now

According to sources, Rocky is acquiring his primary education and his mother rarely posts about him. His absence from social media has made it difficult to know what he does when he is not busy with school.

What ethnicity is Freddie Prinze Jr?

The Head Over Heels actor’s ethnicity is mixed. Sources mention that he is of Puerto Rican, German, English, and Irish descent.

What happened to Freddie Prinze?

Rocky’s grandfather died in his apartment on the 28th of January 1997. Before the incident, he called several people, including his psychiatrist, agent, secretary, parents, and ex-wife. He had left a note which read, “I can’t go on". How old was Freddie Prinze when he died? The American stand-up comedian was 22 years old.

Who inherited Freddie Prinze’s estate?

According to New York Times, Freddie’s mother and son inherited a bulk of his estate, but his father and ex-wife were the two excluded beneficiaries. His colleagues, David A. Brand and Marvin Snyder received more than $50,000 of his estate.

Who is Freddie Prinze’s ex-wife?

Kathrine Cochran is Freddie’s ex-wife, whom he married on the 13th of October 1975. Katherine was popularly known for being Freddie’s wife and mother of their one child, Freddie Prinze Jr. She filed for divorce after discovering that Freddie was not faithful. Since then, she has lived her life away from the media's eye.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's son with Freddie Prinze Jr, Rocky James Prinze’s popularity resulted from his parents’ fame. Although it is common for celebrity kids to follow in the career footsteps of their parents, it is unknown if this will be the case for Sarah’s son.

