Who is Francesca Hetfield dating? All about the American costume designer

Francesca Hetfield is an American costume designer who came into the limelight after marrying James Alan Hetfield. James is the main singer, rhythm guitarist, co-founder, and composer of the heavy metal band Metallica. They met in 1992 when she was a costume designer for the band.

Francesca Hetfield is an American costume designer best known as James Hetfield's ex-wife. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Though Francesca Hetfield is well-known for being James Alan Hetfield's ex-wife, she has many titles. Her most famous title is that of a professional costume designer, a career she started at 23.

Francesca Hetfield's profile and bio summary

Famous as James Alan Hetfield's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1970 Place of birth Rosario, Argentina Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 57 years (as of June 2023) Nationality Argentine-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Overland High School, Colorado Profession Costume Designer Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband James Alan Hetfield Children Cali Tee, Castor Virgil, and Marcella Francesca Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimets 175 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Estimated net worth $1 million Current residence Colorado, United States

How old is Francesca Tomasi?

Hetfield was born Francesca Tomasi on 27 January 1970 in Rosario, Argentina. Francesca Hetfield's age is 53 years as of June 2023.

L-R: Castor Hetfield (Francesca's son), Marcella Hetfield (Francesca's daughter), James Hetfield (Francesca's ex-spouse), and Francesca herself. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Though the 53-year-old spent her early childhood in Rosario, her family would relocate to the United States, where young Francesca Hetfield would study and pursue her career.

Francesca Hetfield's nationality

Tomasi is of Argentine-American nationality. She is also of mixed ethnicity and resides in Colorado, United States.

What does Francesca Hetfield do for a living?

Tomasi is a qualified costume designer for films. She started her career aged 23 and has since collaborated with well-known stars in Hollywood. According to IMDb, the Argentinean actor has also featured in Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (2004) and Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash (2017).

Francesca Hetfield's net worth

Most of her profiles estimate her net worth to be around $1 million. The figure is mainly from earnings from her successful career.

Francesca and James Hetfield's relationship

The two reportedly first crossed paths in 1992 when Tomasi joined Metallica's Whenever We May Roam tour as a costume designer. They connected right away and got married on 17 August 1997.

However, their marriage had its ups and downs. James has long been open about his struggles with alcoholism, addiction, and anger issues. At one point, he acknowledged that his wife kicked him out of their house and told him to sort out his problems. He admitted that the fear of losing his family compelled him to check himself into therapy.

Are James and Francesca Hetfield still married?

According to TMZ, James allegedly filed for divorce in August 2022. Their separation has not yet been officially cited as the cause of the divorce. Nevertheless, they are currently co-parenting their three kids.

James and Francesca Hetfield's children

Francesca Hetfield shares three children with James: Cali Tee, Castor Virgil, and Marcella Francesca. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

The couple's three kids are Cali Tee, Castor Virgil, and Marcella Francesca. Their first child, Cali Tee, an artist and interior designer, was born on 13 June 1998.

Their second born, Castor Virgil, was born on 18 May 2000. He plays drums for the hard rock group Bastardane. Their youngest child Marcella is a rising vocalist born on 17 January 2002.

Who is Francesca Hetfield dating?

She is reportedly single and has not returned to the dating scene since she and James called it quits.

Is James from Metallica married?

He was previously married to Tomasi before allegedly filing for divorce. The cause for his decision remains unknown.

Francesca Hetfield's height

She stands tall at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Francesca Hetfield's Instagram

The costume designer is a social media ghost; she has no online presence.

Francesca Hetfield is an American professional costume designer who was born in Argentina. The mother of three recently divorced from her husband, James Alan.

