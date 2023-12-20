The 14-year-old Scandal's actor Tebello's salary has been leaked online

The actor, whose real name is Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, is said to be the most-paid young actor in Mzansi

Many netizens weighed in, and some shared that he was a great actor and he deserved the money he was earning

Young actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is said to be the most-paid kid. Image: @Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri

Scandal actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, known for his character Tebello's salary, has been leaked on the internet, and netizens are going bizarre at this revelation.

Tebello is allegedly the most-paid kid on TV

Claims have been circulating on social media that the young Scandal actor's salary is higher than the paychecks of other kids in the acting industry.

According to Tiem News, the star is earning around R40 000 per month. This is a massive increase from what he was paid as an extra.

Another Facebook @Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri, also shared the news on her social page and wrote:

"Tebello from Scandal is the most paid child actor in South Africa."

See the post below:

Netizens said Tebello deserves that salary

Shortly after news of his salary was leaked on social media, many netizens defended the young star, saying he deserved to earn that much as he is a great actor. See some of the comments below:

Olu Mzamo wrote:

"He deserves everything and more."

Nobuhle Buhleh said:

"I love this boy he is smart."

Annah Cicilia Rasephei shared:

"He's so smart."

Sphindile Msani mentioned:

"He's so smart."

Makina Prince commented:

"The best actor."

Thobayithathe Nicholas responded:

"I'm a fan of this boy."

Stevle Kanjinga replied:

"Tibi my best actor."

Scandal! fans can't keep calm following news of Tebello's return

Famous entertainment blogger Phil Mphela confirmed that Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane was returning to the soapie with a different storyline.

Mphela said Tibi would return for a new story block and get a girlfriend. The post read:

"Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane returns to Scandal. The 13-year-old, who plays Tebello (Tibi) and is a fan favourite on the show, is returning to the @etv soapie for a new story block where Tibi gets a girlfriend."

Scandal! defends casting Shoki Mmola's alleged abuser, Sello Sebotsane

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on Twitter that controversial actor Sello Sebotsane was cast by Scandal! to play Prosecutor Serwalo, who would release Amo from jail.

However, the e.tv soapie's fans didn't take the casting news well because Sello has an alleged history of gender-based violence (GBV) and the victim, Shoki Mmola, was also recently cast on Scandal! as Pastor Prudence.

