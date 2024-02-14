South African dancer and singer Kamo Mphela has captured the hearts of many through her soulful voice and smooth moves, which shot her to superstardom overnight. Does Kamo Mphela have a husband or a boyfriend? Here, we discuss details of the star's private and professional life, including her biggest hits and whether she is in a relationship as of 2024.

Kamogelo Mphela is a passionate performer known for her massive stage presence and fierce looks. Photo: Ernest Ankomah and @kamo_mphelaxx on Instagram (modified by author)

Kamo Mphela may be one of the biggest musical acts in South Africa right now, but her rise to fame was through the well-choreographed videos she posted online, which made her an overnight sensation. Here is the star's summarised biography before we detail her career, love life, and more.

Kamo Mphela's profile summary and bio

Full name Kamogelo Mphela Nickname ‘Kamo’ Date of birth November 29, 1999 Age 24 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Onitiaf Mphela, mother’s name unknown Profession Singer and dancer Education Boston Media House Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Kamo Mphela’s videos led her to a massive fanbase online, becoming an instant online celebrity when she was only 19. Since then, the entertainer's career has evolved into music, which has seen critical acclaim.

Kamo Mphela's personal life

Kamo Mphela has become one of South Africa's most significant viral sensations, but she remains reclusive regarding her personal life. Apart from Kamo's massively successful career, what do we know about her?

Kamo Mphela became famous at age 19. Photo: @kamo_mphelaxx on Instagram (modified by author)

How old is Kamo Mphela?

First, how old is Kamo Mphela now? The entertainer was born on November 29, 1999, making Kamo Mphela’s age 24 at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Is Kamo Mphela related to Katlego Mphela?

Katlego Mphela is a South African footballer who shares the same surname as the singer, leaving the public wondering if the two are family. Katlego Mphela is unrelated to Kamo Mphela, and Katlego confirmed the rumours to be untrue during an on-air interview via call.

Who is Kamo Mphela’s boyfriend?

There has been online buzz regarding who Kamo Mphela’s husband may be. What Kamo Mphela’s husband’s name may be? Who is Kamo Mphela’s boyfriend?

In fact, the beloved singer is reportedly single as of 2024. Kamo expressed during an interview with Mr JazzyQ for the Mzansi Pod Collective in December 2022 that she feels she may be 'too much' for the men she dates, but she is not dating for the foreseeable future.

Does Kamo Mphela have a child?

Rumours began to surface in 2021 that Kamo Mphela was potentially pregnant, as she had gained weight. Despite rumours of Kamo Mphela’s child potentially being on the way, Kamo dismissed the rumours in August 2021 on Instagram Live, saying she 'just got thick'.

Kamo Mphela and Langa Mavuso at the official South African Black Panther Wakanda Forever premiere at The Zone Rosebank Mall in 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Kamo Mphela's career

The media sensation released Suka Emabozeni, her debut single, in 2019. The song shot her to superstardom, with an ever-growing fanbase online that grew with each new hit.

Kamo Mphela released Amanikiniki in 2020, an even more significant success than her debut song. It featured Major League DJz, Kamo Mphela and Bontle Smith. In 2021, Kamo Mphela’s song Nkulunkulu was released, showing the star's undeniable talent. Apart from her impressive vocals, the music video grabbed attention, too, through highly skilled, choreographed moves.

Kamo Mphela’s single Ghost was released in 2022 and featured Daliwonga and Felo Le Tee. The song was generally well-received by fans, further expanding her already significant fanbase. Her song Siyavuma, also released in 2022, was a commercial success too.

Kamo Mphela’s first magazine cover

The entertainer's first magazine cover was with Nounouche for their ninth issue on May 12, 2023. In the interview, Kamo expressed that she never planned to become famous through her now-viral dancing videos and that she is 'just a Kasi girl that loves dancing'.

Kamo said that she found her love for entertaining others when she was four, often dancing for her family and friends. She featured on Sukendleleni by Jobe London and Mpho 69 before releasing her music, which has been well-received.

Kamo mentioned the positive role her parents have played in her life, saying,

'My parents are my biggest supporters; my dad is my manager, but my mom has played a big role in shaping me to become the person I am, strong, resilient and courageous…’

Kamo Mphela at the First Annual South African Amapiano Music Awards on October 23, 2021, in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Who sang the Amapiano song Dalie?

Kamo Mphela is the talented artist behind the commercially successful Amapiano song Dalie. Kamo Mphela’s hit song Dalie was created with record producers Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison. The song was released in October 2023 by Kamo Mphela Entertainment and Baby S.O.N.

Has Kamo Mphela won an award?

The entertainer has won various awards since she burst onto the scene. Her accolades include a South African Music Award (SAMA) for Best Dance Album for Suka Emabozeni and Best Dance Single for Amanikiniki. She won Artist of the Year at the first SA Amapiano Awards in 2021.

Social media profiles

As of February 7, 2024, Kamo's Instagram page has 2.7 million followers. Her X (Twitter) page has 533K followers, and her TikTok page has 1.5 million followers.

Kamo Mphela has become one of South Africa's most beloved artists in the Amapiano genre, along with her smooth dance moves and personable nature. Keep an eye on the star's social media profiles to see what exciting projects she gets up to next.

