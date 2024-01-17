Who is Nombulelo Mhlongo, an actress from Durban Gen and Uzalo?

Talented South African actress Nombulelo Mhlongo is a jack of all trades, apart from being an actress, a classical singer, a writer, and a teacher. Nombulelo's endearing personality, acting skills, and sense of style gave her a broad fanbase. What else do we know about her private and professional life?

Nombulelo Mhlongo's roles in Durban Gen and Uzalo put her on the map as a standout actress in South Africa, but where did her career begin? Before we detail her evolving career, Nombulelo Mhlongo’s biography is summarised.

Nombulelo Mhlongo's profile summary

How old is Nombulelo Mhlongo?

The actress was born on May 9, 1992, and is 31 years of age as of January 2024. Specific facts like who Nombulelo Mhlongo’s parents are and where she lives are unknown, as the actress keeps her private life out of the limelight. However, there are some wider reported facts about her life and career.

Does Nombulelo Mhlongo have a child?

Nombulelo Mhlongo is a mother to a beautiful daughter. Nombulelo Mhlongo’s daughter frequently appears on her mother's social media, showing how proud Nombulelo is of her only child.

Despite proudly posting photos of her daughter online, not much is known of Nombulelo Mhlongo’s child otherwise.

Nombulelo Mhlongo’s husband

Nombulelo's character Sne on Durban Gen got married, prompting fans to wonder whether the actress behind the character, who is stuck in an abusive marriage, is in the show. Nombulelo is believed to be single as of 2024.

Is Nombulelo Mhlongo pregnant?

Nombulelo's storyline on Durban Gen also included Sne falling pregnant with ex-partner Lindelani's baby, only finding out after they broke up, and he expressed he does not want to be in either of their lives.

Fans wondered if the actress was pregnant in real life, but apart from the daughter she already had, Nombulelo was not pregnant.

Nombulelo Mhlongo’s career

Nombulelo Mhlongo’s Uzalo role is one of her most significant to date, but it is not where her successful career began. Nombulelo's love for acting began with stage plays, with her role as Mandisa in John Kani's Nothing But The Truth being a standout role.

She appeared as Cassandra Masemola in the local soapie Skeem Saam, which was considered the breakout role that introduced her to a broader audience. Nombulelo took on the role of Nomcebo in Uzalo, but her work on Durban Gen as Sne has made her a household name.

Social media profiles

Nombulelo's Instagram page has 261K followers as of January 12, 2024. Her X (Twitter) page has 1,591 Followers as of January 12, 2024.

Nombulelo Mhlongo may be best known for her recent roles in Durban Gen and Uzalo. However, she has had a long-term love for acting and theatre that has paid off through her overall success in entertainment.

