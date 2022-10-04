According to reports, Durban Gen has jumped it's a storyline to 5 years in the future depicting the character at different stages of their lives

The news was delivered by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on social media and shocked many peeps

The viewers of the show were left confused and many are calling for the production company to can the show

South African peeps are confused by the 'Durban Gen' 5-year story jump. Image: @DurbanGen_etv

Source: Twitter

The Durban Gen production team is currently facing criticism from soapie viewers.

This comes after Phil Mphela, an entertainment news commentator, announced on Twitter that the show would not continue with its current storyline. Instead, they are leaping into the future. The setting will be five years later.

Durban Gen, according to Phil, is extending Season 2, making it Season 2A. Season 2B of the show will premiere next year.

On Twitter, Phil Mphela provided the following confusing explanation:

Viewers unimpressed

Durban Gen viewers immediately flocked to their timelines to slander the show and its production company, Stained Glass. Many people couldn't understand why things had to be rushed, while others thought the show would be better off cancelled. They said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Can these people bring back Rhythm City."

@ThokozileBlaq shared:

"5 years? No one does it like stained glass shame"

@Preciou89242054 posted:

"Five years later Mbali is a Sangoma thatha Durban Gen. Mjolo nyised her until she became a Sangoma"

@LeeGurly wrote:

"So Sne is out of prison from today? "

@LeboyaMara replied:

"Since it's five years in the future, will we see technology from the future too or?"

@Sakhumuzi__ commented:

"This one is uzalo 2.0"

@Ntombie_M502 also said:

"Aargh what can they do?! I don't blame them."

@uMaMhlanga also shared:

"For Durban Gen to be cancelled for real in 2023️️️"

@notyour__cup also wrote:

"@etv what about isdima senu as a channel??"

@Lilly86752733 added:

"They are bored these ones"

Durban Gen canned

Briefly News previously reported that Durban Gen has been cancelled, according to e.tv. The Durban-set medical drama premiered on the channel in October 2020.

The final episode of the telenovela will air in January 2023. Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, shared the sad news on social media.

Phil took to Twitter and shared a statement from e.tv, confirming that the drama series is coming to an end.

