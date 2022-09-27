Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku topped the trends list when the news broke that The Real Housewives of Durban is making a return

Entertainment commentator shared that Showmax confirmed that Season 3 is on the way but did not reveal whether all the ladies from Season 2 are coming back

The viewers of the show expressed that they don't want the Uthando Nesthembu star to return to their favourite show after being with it for only one season

The Real Housewives of Durban has been renewed for Season 3. The viewers of the reality show took to the timeline to share that Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku mustn't come back.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' don't want Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku to feature in the upcoming season.

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku's wife joined the cast of the show in Season 2. Since she bagged the gig, a lot of viewers were not happy with her contribution to the show.

According to ZAlebs, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share that RHOD is coming back on TV. Phil said Showmax did not share whether all the ladies from Season 2 are coming back for the upcoming season.

Peeps took to Phil's comment section and shared that MaKhumalo should stick to her reality show with her hubby and his other wives, Uthando Nesthembu.

@TwirraZA commented:

"As long as LaConco and Thobile don’t come back, we’re good. We need Gugu Khathi."

@nolihle123 wrote:

"Jojo, Makhumalo and Londie must go. Thanks bye."

@Amai_Amai16 said:

"Thobile, Jojo and LaC should not come back bethuna."

@Jabu_Ms commented:

"They can all return except Jojo and Thobile."

@Siyanda_Miya_ wrote:

"I hope MaK and Jojo are not coming back."

@ThamieVilakazi added:

"Thobile must be left out."

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers feel Thobile MaKhumalo should not be on the show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku was topic for The Real Housewives of Durban viewers since her debut on the show. The reality TV star seemed to have failed to impress the viewers, who were lobbying for her exit on the show.

Although she is not new to the world of reality TV, SA viewers felt that Thobile does not fit in with RHOD. Thobile addressed the backlash in a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, saying that the trolls do not bother her.

She spoke about how she is proud of her rural background and will keep showing her house. According to Drum magazine, the reality TV star also spoke about how fans have been comparing her home in Umzumbe with other wives ' lavish houses.

Source: Briefly News