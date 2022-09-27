The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu praised Konka nightclub after she partied up a storm at the popular venue on Monday night

The award-winning actress hilariously shared that she nearly pulled a Vosho move on the dance floor but her knees wouldn't allow her

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to welcome her back to the country as she has relocated to the US because of her acting career

Thuso Mbedu has taken to her timeline to praise Konka. The Woman King star is back in Mzansi and partied up a storm at the popular nightclub on Monday night, 27 September.

‘The Woman King’ star Thuso Mbedu partied at Konka nightclub. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The talented actress took to social media to ask her followers why they've never mentioned how it goes down at Konka. Taking to Twitter, the award-winning thespian shared that she nearly bust the popular dance move called Vosho but her knees did not allow her to.

"Anisho ukuthi kumnandi kangaka eKonka? Sithule siyabuka nje. Kusale kancane ngibangene ngevosho. Awavumanga amadolo."

Peeps took to Thuso Mbedu's comment section to welcome her back in Mzansi. The stunner has relocated to the US where she's rubbing shoulders with Hollywood superstars.

@HulisaniRavele said:

"Kunjalo Sisi!! Uncontainable mnandi! P.S. Welcome Home!"

@danjk03 wrote:

"You are so good @ThusoMbedu. I am not really into movies but I enjoyed how you played in #TheWomanKing Kudos."

@MrMphaphuli commented:

"Did you drink? @ThusoMbedu phela angifuni umuntu engimuthandayo aphuze kakhulu. A warm welcome to you my queen. How do you feel being back home? and hope one day I will get a chance to see you, God will make a way. And take care, stay blessed."

@kagiso______ said:

"Mogodu Monday must have been a vibe."

@SandileCharles3 added:

"Girl, enjoy yourself."

John Boyega announces he's on his way to Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that John Boyega is coming to Mzansi. The Woman King star took to his timeline to share that he's on his way to South Africa.

The British actor fell in love with the country when he came to film The Woman King in Cape Town earlier this year. He also trended on social media when some people alleged that he's dating South African actress Thuso Mbedu.

John and Thuso shared the set of The Woman King and were rumoured to be an item when smoking pics of the two of them surfaced on social media. Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, 22 September, the international actor excited the people of Mzansi when he tweeted:

"South Africa see you soon."

