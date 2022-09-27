Sithelo Shozi set the record straight after the renewal of Real Housewives of Durban made some people think that she would be on the show

Many of her supporters are convinced that the influencer's presence on the reality show would be perfect for the target audience

Fans of Sithelo insisted she would be a great addition to the reality show because of her entertainment value

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sithelo Shozi created social media buzz, and South Africa wants to see more of her on TV. The media personality has netizens hoping to see her on RHOD after she quickly shut down the rumour mill spreading misinformation that she would be on the show.

Sithelo Shozi clarified that people should stop thinking she'd be on the 'Real Housewives of Durban' for season 3. Image: Instagram /@_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Online users were amused by how Sithelo Shozi reacted to the speculation. The star influencer left tongues wagging about what she was implying about the women already cast on RHOD

Sithelo Shozi will not join the Real Housewives of Durban

ZAlebs reported that Sithelo left many of her fans disappointed when she denied that she had any plans to be on the RHOD for season 3. Sithelo cracked up her followers with a casual one-word response to rumours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although many netizens insisted that she would be perfect for the reality show, many were left in stitches over how Sithelo chose to express herself.

@MacKhayee commented:

"Sithelo coming through with another banger. “Angisangani” is about to become a popular reply in these streets."

@SpheB_Ngcobo commented:

"Give the people what they want."

@mahlohonolooo commented:

"I love Sithelo man."

@Siya_TshabalaIa commented:

"Sisi you are rude and belittling even when there's no reason."

@___Mthembu commented:

"lol one word reply."

"Damage control": Clip of Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle vibing gets mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have to do the most to prove their friendship.

The stars are trying to shut down speculations that they are enemies, but netizens are not convinced. Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle trended on Twitter trends after a video of their awkward moment at Moozlie's birthday party set the social platform ablaze.

According to ZAlebs, a clip shows the two hanging out. In the video, Pearl and DJ Zinhle are playing the game of cat and mouse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News