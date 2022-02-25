The Real Housewives of Durban fans are not impressed with the latest addition to the show, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku

Viewers took to social media following the last episode to say that the Uthando Nesthembu star does not seem to blend in well with the other wives

Thobile previously spoke about the backlash she has been receiving since joining the show, saying that will not live a fake life to impress RHOD fans

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has been a topic for The Real Housewives of Durban viewers since her debut on the show. The reality TV star seems to have failed to impress the viewers, who are now lobbying for her exit on the show.

Although she is not new to the world of reality TV, SA viewers feel that Thobile does not fit in with RHOD.

Thobile addressed the backlash in a recent interview with TshisaLive, saying that the trolls do not bother her. She spoke about how she is proud of her rural background and will keep showing her house. She said:

“There’s nothing wrong with my house. I will forever show them this house because I don’t want people to think that for you to be a good person you have to move from your roots.”

According to Drum magazine, the reality TV star also spoke about how fans have been comparing her home in Umzumbe with other wives ' lavish houses. She said, however, that she will not fake her life to impress viewers.

"If you know MaKhumalo then you'd know that she is someone from the rural areas. So, it was going to be misleading to find MaKhumalo, watching her for the first time on a new show, now you find her at a new house and not in Umzumbe," Thobile told the publication.

MaKhumalo may be proud of her home and lifestyle but she has failed to impress the viewers. Many feel that her real place is in Uthando Nesthembu with her husband and fellow wives.

@Papirazzi noted:

"Honestly speaking I have been saying that Thobile was never built to be part of this show, as much as the producers were bringing in some newbies on the show. #RHODurban"

@lerato_lalove wrote:

"I said it last week, Thobile should NOT be on this show. it's going to ruin her public persona. and Laconco seems adamant to want to add to it too. #RHODurban."

@cassie_slash said:

"I’m starting to believe that Thobile doesn’t fit in with these ladies it’s actually very sad to watch #RHODurban."

@Onkgopotseseem1 wrote:

"Thobile's fans are in denial of the fact that she doesn't belong on the show. She is completely out of place, yet she wants to convince us that her marriage doesn't define who she is. Gal bye #RHODurban."

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers react to the shady moments during MaKhumalo's gathering

Briefly News also reported that Thobile Khumalo has officially joined the ladies on The Real Housewives of Durban. To kick off her first episode, MaKhumalo sent out anonymous invitations to a black-tie event.

Viewers were fully entertained by the shady moments and took to social media to react. Musa Mseleku and his wife Thobile were the highlights of this week's episode of the Real Housewives of Durban.

MaKhumalo caused quite a stir when she sent out an anonymous invitation to a black-tie event that instructed the ladies to bring their husbands.

After a whole episode of waiting to see the mysterious host, the ladies were finally introduced to Thobile and Musa. Their reactions were rather underwhelming and tweeps have taken note. Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

