Connie Ferguson has let her heart out in a message to mark the end of one of the country's popular shows, The Queen

The star expressed gratitude to everyone who has worked on the show including her late husband, Shona Ferguson

Social media has been awash with praise from viewers who hailed the star for her unmatched acting skills on the season finale

The Queen is officially over and Connie Ferguson is proud of her team for the successful seasons.

Connie Ferguson has been hailed for her acting skills following 'The Queen' season finale. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The star who was both a lead and producer on the show thanked everyone who played a part in the award-winning show.

Taking to her Instagram page, Connie Ferguson penned a lengthy post explaining how the ride was not smooth but they pulled it off through hard work. She wrote:

"Today marks the final episode of a show that’s very dear to my heart THE QUEEN. It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. Sad that it’s coming to an end but also grateful for the opportunity to produce close to 6.5 seasons of a show that gave the young black producer the courage to say, IT IS POSSIBLE!"

Connie Ferguson pays tribute to Shona Ferguson

Everyone who followed The Queen knows that Shona Ferguson played a pivotal role on the show as both an actor and producer. It wasn't going to be befitting for Connie to not mention the late star. She wrote:

"Last but not least, Mr. Sho, this moment doesn’t feel right without you here. I’ve had a lot of anxiety about this day and it’s finally here. Even though in spirit I know you’ll always be with me, today I just need YOU! In your physical form, to hold my hand and say “baby, we did it. We had hoped for 5 years and we got 6.5. God is good.” I am so happy I did this with you, all of it! You’ll be proud of your team! They rocked it till the end!"

The Queen viewers hail Connie Ferguson's acting skills

The Queen's season finale marked the end of an era. Viewers flooded social media with appreciation posts for Connie Ferguson. Many said they can't wait to see her back on their screens.

@mapurisana wrote:

"Great Stuff. The Queen Finale was so captivating. Thanks to Lesedi Matsunuame Ferguson, Connie Ferguson, Loyiso MacDonald, Sthandile Nkosi and Themba Ndaba. Yes Harriet prevailed."

@SilumaKhanya commented:

"Omg, The Queen Mzansi what a finale Harriet is so ruthless ❤️. Well written final episode. Arg imma miss the show ❤️."

