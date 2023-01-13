Lady Zamar has finally responded to the harsh criticism she has been receiving since accusing Sjava of molestation

The stunner disabled her comments on Twitter due to the criticism people dish out to her every time she shares unrelated posts to the controversy

This action happened immediately after the Collide hitmaker was pinned to the Enhle Mbali cheating scandal

Lady Zamar has finally taken action against social media trolls who have been targeting her. The singer disabled her Twitter comments.

Lady Zamar has retaliated against social media trolls targetting her after she accused Sjava of molestation. Image: @sjava_atm and @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

The "hate train," according to ZAlebs, is a result of the molestation accusation made by the Collide hitmaker against her ex-boyfriend Sjava.

Since then, nothing has been the same for Lady Zamar. The stunner stayed out of the spotlight for a while, but as soon as she started posting more on Twitter, tweeps tormented her.

Lady Zamar dragged after "falsely" accusing Sjava of molestation

After Lady Zamar couldn't gather enough evidence to prove her r*pe claims, online trolls showed her no mercy. People brought up the allegations even in the singer's posts that had nothing to do with the accusations.

See comments below:

@MyStupid_Friend said:

"Was it also your dream to falsely accuse a man who is also trying to reach his dreams, and also try to destroy him?"

@svukeve shared:

"Whatever it takes even accusing people of r*pe, sinyathela kwasani Lady Zee"

@TawanaM14 posted:

"Living Testimony. You pushed till Sjava is out."

@KianLegend11 commented:

"But you didn't succeed when you accused someone of r*pe."

@Muzi32603343 replied:

"Sjava is hopeless. He has given up. Please motivate him."

@SciiTheComedist wrote:

"You nearly sent an innocent man to jail. You should be ashamed of yourself."

@Mr_Gumbe also said:

"Indeed you never gave up on your R*PE accusations."

@TshidisoHQ also shared:

"Sjava was also meant to succeed."

@George56684552 added:

"We know you are just pretending you don't care. You have moved on with your carefree PR tweets...but sjava!"

Lady Zamar dragged into Enhle Mbali’s polygamy scandal after “False” molestation accusations against Sjava

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar has found herself catching strays in Enhle Mbali's cheating scandal.

Taking to Twitter, a fed-up individual with the "I believe her" campaign, which provides a platform for victims of domestic abuse to speak out, dragged the stars.

According to @Shoony_SA, the controversial movement taught him that the female celebrities who accused their ex-baes of domestic abuse are both toxic. Lady Zamar accused former bae, Sjava, of molestation while Enhle claimed Black Coffee was abusive in their marriage.

Source: Briefly News