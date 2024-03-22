Somizi Mhlongo's net worth, houses and cars (photos)

Somizi Mhlongo is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prolific entertainers with a multi-faceted career that has afforded him fame and wealth. From his role as a judge on Idols SA to his ventures as an actor, singer, dancer, author, chef, and brand ambassador, his career has been diverse and successful. This article looks at Somizi Mhlongo's net worth and how he makes his money.

Somizi Mhlongo at the official SA premiere of Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Photo: @somizi on Instagram, Oupa Bopape on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being the son of veteran actors Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala, Somizi had early exposure and connections in the South African entertainment industry. He began his career in the late 1980s after dropping out of school and has never looked back since. His connections got him in, but his talents have ensured a blossoming career despite the various setbacks he has faced over the years.

Somizi Mhlongo's profile summary

Full name Somizi Buyani Mhlongo Other names Somgaga Date of birth December 23, 1972 Age 51 years in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Gay Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Mohale Motaung (2019 to 2021) Children One daughter, Bahumi (with TV personality Palesa Madisakwane) Parents Late actress Mary Twala and actor Ndaba Mhlongo Siblings Late brother Archie Profession Actor, choreographer, media personality, presenter, businessman Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How rich is Somizi?

The South African media personality has an estimated net worth of $5 million according to various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and the South African. Somizi's net worth in rands as of 2024 is around R93 million. Most of his income comes from his career as a media personality, choreographer, actor, and entrepreneur.

Somizi's Idols' salary

Mholongo was a judge of Idols South Africa from 2015 until the show was cancelled in 2023. His salary varied from year to year. In 2020 and 2021, his monthly salary was estimated to be R48,700, while the daily allowance was around R1,500.

The payment was increased in 2022 to R200,000 per month, while the daily allowance rose to R2,000. During Somizi Mhlongo's time in the reality singing competition, SIC Entertainment took care of his accommodation and transport.

Somizi Mhlongo at the Idols SA Season 18 Press Conference at Urban Brew Studios. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Metro FM

The media personality joined Metro FM in 2017 before he was relieved of his duties in 2021 following abuse allegations from Mohale Motaung. He made a comeback in 2023 as part of the station's new lineup for the year. His salary on the show has yet to be made public.

Somizi Mhlongo's houses

The flamboyant celebrity owns five mansions across South Africa. He has three houses in Gauteng Province, including a mansion in Soweto, a golf estate property in Dainfern, and another home in Fourways.

The media star has another property in Parys, Free State and an R20 million mansion at the Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate in KwaZulu-Natal. He adores the Zimbali mansion and often gives fans a sneak peek into its features.

A view of the balcony and the swimming pool at Somizi's Zimbali mansion. Photo: @somizi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Somizi Mhlongo's cars

The former Idols SA judge owns a fleet of luxurious cars. His collection is worth around R23.85 million, as highlighted below:

BMW Z4 (Approx. R950,000)

Land Rover Range Rover Sport (Approx. R2.9 million)

Rolls Royce Phantom (Approx. R3.5 million)

Rolls Royce Wraith (Approx. R5 million)

BMW i8 (Approx. R2.7 million)

Mercedes-BenzoG350d (Approx. 2.4 million)

Lamborghini Urus (R4.4 million)

Mercedes-Benz AMG-E63 (Approx. 2 million)

Mhlongo's white BMW I8 (L) and Lamborghini Urus (R). Photo: @somizi on X and Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Somizi Mholongo make his fortune?

Somgaga has an extensive portfolio that makes him one of the most successful celebrities in South Africa. He began his career as an actor, making his film debut in 1987's Scavengers at age 13.

His breakthrough came when he joined the Broadway show Sarafina! He was later cast as Fire (nicknamed Whacko) in the political musical's film adaptation. He went on to appear in films like Cry, the Beloved Country and Kein Himmel uber Afrika.

His television career includes his appearance in the series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures. He later became a judge on the popular competition show Idols South Africa. In 2016, Somizi's show, Living the Dream with Somizi, premiered on Mzansi Magic.

As a choreographer, he has appeared on major platforms like the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. He has also shown his dance moves on shows like Miss South Africa, Metro FM Music Awards, South Africa Music Awards, and the Channel O Music Video Awards.

Somgaga's radio career includes his hosting gig on Metro FM. He is also an author known for his autobiography, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit. As a brand ambassador, the star has worked with big companies like DStv, McDonald's South Africa, Samsung, L'Oreal, and Adidas.

The entertainer has also diversified into business. In 2023, he launched a children's clothing line called Sompire Kids. He told The Citizen that he has plans to diversify the company into adult clothing and accessories like handbags, gloves, and hats.

In 2024, the choreographer ventured into the alcohol business and established the Somizi Liquor Store to the excitement of many of his fans.

SomGaga launched a kids' clothing line. Photo: @somizi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Somizi Mhlongo is a beloved South African celebrity with a legion of loyal fans interested in what he does. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the star.

How much does Somizi earn?

The media star is paid varying salaries for his various gigs. As a judge on Idols South Africa, he received an estimated R200,000 monthly salary in 2022.

Is Somizi Mhlongo a millionaire?

The multi-talented entertainer is a millionaire as of 2024. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million (approx. R93 million).

Why is Somizi famous?

Somizi Mhlongo is a prominent South African figure who has achieved fame through a multi-faced career that spans several decades. He is a successful choreographer, presenter, actor, reality TV star, host, and businessman.

How old is Somizi Mhlongo now?

The all-round entertainer was born on December 23, 1972, in Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa. He is 51 years old as of 2024.

Somizi Mhlongo at the official screening of The Wife at the Marabi Club. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

Somizi Mhlongo's net worth can undoubtedly afford him the lifestyle he displays. He has been in the South African entertainment industry for over three decades, but his relevance has yet to fade.

READ ALSO: Sibusiso Zuma: Bafana legend's bio, net worth and where he is now

Briefly.co.za shared the life story of former Bafana Bafana player Sibusiso Zuma. He played for the national team from 1998 to 2008 and had a successful club career from 1995 to 2015.

Sibusiso is often hailed as the legend of Copenhagen. Check the article for more on his life after retiring from football.

Source: Briefly News