Somizi Mhlongo is one of the richest South African entertainers and he's not afraid to serve Mzansi soft life goals on his timeline

The larger-than-life media personality owns five beautiful mansions across Mzansi and his favourite house is located at the Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate in KZN

Briefly News compiled some of the videos and pictures of the Idols SA judge working and playing hard inside the lux crib in Zimbali

Somizi Mhlongo is soft life goals personified. The media personality is one of the wealthiest Mzansi celebs and he's not afraid to show off his lux lifestyle on social media.

The larger-than-life reality TV star owns a multi-million rand car collection as well as some of the most beautiful mansions across the country. He usually takes his celeb friends to the posh cribs for holidays when he has some time off his busy schedule.

The South African reports that SomGaga owns five stunning homes. According to the publication, he has three houses in Gauteng, with one at the Golf estate in Dainfern, one in Fourways and a mansion in Soweto. He also has a beautiful house in Parys, Free State and owns a stunning mansion at the Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefly News compiled four videos and pictures of the Idols SA judge's Zimbali crib. The star posted stunning videos and pics of his Zimbali crib on his official Instagram account.

Somizi shows off his kitchen

The private chef posted the clip of himself walking around his kitchen at his Zimbali home back in the days when he was still madly in love with Mohale Motaung. They were holidaying at the resort when he filmed the video after cooking up a storm.

Somizi adores beautiful views from his balcony

The media personality is in love with his balcony. He enjoys the breathtaking Zimbali views from his balcony. He captioned one of the videos:

"God's window.....my own Amazon forest......my favorite weather......DND....I'm not leaving home today."

Somizi takes a bubble bath

The star took to his timeline to share a clip of himself soaking away a long day in his stylish bathroom. He was having a bubble bath in a corner bathtub.

Somizi enjoys working from home

The star served Mzansi soft life goals when he shared a pic of himself working from home. He was still a presenter on Metro FM when he took the pic broadcasting live from his Zimbali living room. Somizi captioned the snap:

"Good to be back at work and working from home #thebridge @metrofmsa."

