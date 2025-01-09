Tony Siragusa's cause of death explained: what happened to the Goose?

Tony 'Goose' Siragusa made a name for himself in American football as a formidable defensive tackle with a career spanning 12 seasons. He also worked in sports broadcasting for over a decade before his sudden passing. While fans want to know Tony Siragusa's cause of death, his track record speaks for itself.

Tony Siragusa visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 18, 2013, in New York City (L). Photo: Robin Marchant/Tom Hauck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tony's father, Peter A. Siragusa, passed away at 48 years old from a heart attack when the athlete was just 18 years old. He died in his arms, but this tragic event motivated Tony to live a full life. In addition to his successful career, he was a dedicated family man and philanthropist.

Full name Anthony Siragusa Other names The Goose Date of birth May 14, 1967 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Kenilworth, New Jersey, United States Date of death June 22, 2022 Age at death 55 years old Place of death Ortley Beach, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight 154 kg (340 lbs) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Kathy Giacalone (from 1995) Children Three: Samantha Rose, Ava, and Anthony Siragusa Education University of Pittsburgh, David Brearley High School Profession NFL defensive tackle, analyst, TV personality, actor, restaurateur Teams Indianapolis Colts (1990-1996), Baltimore Ravens (1997-2001) Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

Goose passed away in his sleep at his house in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, on June 22, 2022. Someone at the home called emergency personnel, who pronounced him dead at the scene. The NFL star was not sick prior to this tragic occurrence.

Tony Siragusa's official autopsy results have not been made public yet. He was 55 at the time of his passing.

Many people in the NFL and broadcasting community sent their condolences. His former Ravens head coach, Brian Billick, remembered him as a team unifier, he said:

There was no one like Goose - a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.

Top 5 facts about NFL star Tony Siragusa. Photo: James Devaney on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tony Siragusa's career and legacy

Tony started his career in 1990 as an undrafted free agent with the Colts. Over seven seasons, he became a cornerstone of the Colts' defence, known for his ability to disrupt opposing offences.

In 1997, Tony joined the Ravens and played a pivotal role in one of the most formidable defences in NFL history. His contributions were instrumental in the Ravens' victory in Super Bowl XXXV, where they defeated the New York Giants 34-7.

Goose retired after the 2001 season. He recorded 564 total tackles, 22 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 9 fumble recoveries over his 12-season career.

After football, Tony transitioned to a successful broadcasting career with Fox Sports, where he worked as an NFL sideline analyst from 2003 to 2015.

Goose had notable acting roles, appearing in 25th Hour (2002) as Kostya Novotny and The Sopranos (2004) as Frankie Cortese. He also co-owned the Tiff's restaurant business chain in New Jersey with Michael Romanelli.

Tony Siragusa during a game between the Ravens and the Steelers at Heinz Field on November 4, 2001, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Tony Siragusa is survived by his wife and kids

The Super Bowl XXXV champion was married to Kathy Giacalone Siragusa for 27 years. The couple first met in high school and tied the knot on April 22, 1995. They welcomed three children together: Samantha Rose Siragusa, Ava Siragusa, and Anthony Siragusa.

In September 2022, Kathy and the kids established a foundation called Goose Flights in Tony Siragusa's honour. The organization specializes in non-emergency medical transportation and provides services like private jet charters, ground transportation, gas cards, and travel reimbursements to individuals facing severe illnesses.

Tony Siragusa's wife, Kathy Giacalone, and their three children. Photo: @sammisiragusa/@goose9898 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What was Tony Siragusa's net worth at death?

At the time of Tony Siragusa's death in 2022, he was estimated to be worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. When he started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, he was making a minimum of $61,000.

The Colts increased Tony's salary to $1.1 million over the seven seasons he was with them. In 1997, he signed a 4-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, averaging a salary of around $1.5 million per season.

Goose's post-NFL career was also lucrative. At his peak as a sideline analyst for Fox Sports, he made around $500,000 in annual salary.

Tony Siragusa's weight was estimated at 340 pounds (154 kg) during his time in the National Football League. The defensive tackle star stood at a height of 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm).

The 55-year-old NFL player who passed away was Tony Siragusa, also known as Goose. He was a former defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Siragusa on the sideline during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals on December 1, 2013, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo: Hunter Martin

Source: Getty Images

While Tony Siragusa's cause of death remains out of public knowledge, the former football defensive tackle's legacy lives on. His larger-than-life personality, dedication to the game, and contributions to the NFL and broadcasting have left an indelible mark on the sports world.

