What does a striker in soccer do? Key responsibilities explained

Soccer game unites millions of people, with fans going wild whenever their team scores a goal. But then, which player's primary duty is to score a goal, and what makes a soccer team's offence unstoppable? A striker does that. Think strikers like Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé, goal-scoring machines and game-changers on the field. So, what exactly does a striker in soccer do?

Whether you are an upcoming or potential soccer striker, your roles are important for the team's success. Over time, the duties of a traditional striker have become complex, with Ronaldo being the highest goal scorer and multi-functional striker. Hence, being a perfect striker requires special attributes.

What is a striker in soccer?

A striker is the team's attacker and goal-scoring ace. They are fast, agile, and clinical finishers who hang out near the opponent's goal, looking for chances to pounce and score. The aim is to score rather than prevent their opponent from scoring.

The striker's number in soccer is 9, although few, like Pele, wear 10. As published on Sky Sports, speaking during an interview, Wolves striker Jørgen Strand Larsen said the following:

I am a hard-working striker. I think that I always compete for every ball like it is the last ball, and I think that is what my teammates also know. I am quite fast, quite strong, so I have many different attributes to bring.

A classic example is Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Haaland's exceptional pace, finishing ability, and tactical awareness make him a prolific goal-scorer. His ability to find space and capitalise on scoring opportunities has made him one of the most feared strikers in the game.

What is the soccer striker position?

Strikers are positioned closest to the opponent's goal and are primarily responsible for scoring goals. To excel in their game, strikers require quick movements, accurate shots, and strategic positioning to capitalise on scoring opportunities.

What are the different types of strikers in soccer?

In modern times, strikers have evolved into different types. Below is all you need to know about them.

Complete striker: They easily combine physical, technical, and tactical skills.

They easily combine physical, technical, and tactical skills. Target men or the "proper" number 9: They use size, height, and strength to support play, defend, and create scoring chances.

They use size, height, and strength to support play, defend, and create scoring chances. Poachers : They specialise in close-range goals, leveraging positioning, instincts, and finishing skills.

: They specialise in close-range goals, leveraging positioning, instincts, and finishing skills. False nines: These redefined strikers drop deep into midfield, creating space for attackers and overloads. They participate in play, pull defenders out of position, and time their runs into the penalty area to finish attacks.

What does a striker do in soccer?

A striker's key role is to score goals. However, there are other responsibilities and functions of a striker. Below is a general run-through of their roles:

Creating scoring opportunities

This is a crucial function of a striker to showcase he is a team player. They must be able to create scoring opportunities through their efforts, such as beating defenders with dribbling or finding space with intelligent movement. They must also be able to assist teammates, using their vision and passing ability.

Holding up the ball

This refers to a striker's ability to maintain possession under pressure. They must shield the ball and protect it from defenders. As published on Bundesliga, they also allow midfielders to make runs, join attacks, and create space.

Link-up play

They receive passes, control the ball under pressure, and pass to advancing teammates. This requires ball control, strength, and vision. Notably, an effective link-up play creates fluid movement, which helps teams advance up the pitch.

Counter-attack

As a striker, your job is to exploit spaces the opposition leaves when they attack, either by leading the counter-attack or holding up play for teammates to join. Great footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimović, for instance, combine strength and skill to drive attacks forward.

Pressing defenders

Strikers press defenders by harassing them to win the ball back quickly after losing possession. This requires speed, agility, and tactical awareness to identify vulnerable areas.

What is the best skill for a striker?

Some numerous skills and attributes will make you the perfect striker. Here is a look at the characteristics of a striker in soccer.

Finishing skill/ability

Finishing ability is paramount to excelling as a striker. Great strikers are skilled with both feet, headers, and precision shots. They stay calm under pressure and adapt techniques to situations. Practice, focus, and precision are key to this skill.

Good movement and positioning

Strikers use smart movement and strategic position to score. They anticipate plays, make strategic runs, and create space for teammates to score. By constantly moving and adapting, they confuse defences and get into scoring positions.

Other skills required for a striker are:

Good heading ability

Ball control and touch

Shooting skill

Creative game insight and decision-making

Hold up ability

Do strikers need to be fast?

Speed is crucial for strikers to outrun defenders, create space, and exploit gaps. They need speed, strength, agility, and acceleration to succeed.

Differences between a forward and a striker

A striker's primary role is to score goals, while, according to the Guardian, a centre forward creates opportunities for others to score. Strikers are positioned near the penalty box, and centre forwards are more flexible. While strikers focus on dribble and speed, a centre forward is passing and physicality.

Is striker a hard position in soccer?

Success requires hard work for a striker. Constant training, good passes, scoring, and making wise decisions while playing are all needed, but they are hard.

Best striker in soccer

Determining the "best" striker in soccer is subjective and often influenced by personal opinions, team loyalty, and era. Here are some of the most exceptional strikers in recent history, as per Football Critic:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

The importance of a striker in soccer cannot be over-emphasised. They are the team's backbone to score and attack.

