Kylian Mbappé's net worth explained: earnings, endorsements, assets and more

Kylian Mbappé is a famous French professional football player for Real Madrid and the captain of the French national team. Due to his successful career, most fans have been curious about his career earnings. Discover everything about Kylian Mbappé's net worth and how he accumulated his impressive fortune.

Kylian was the cover star of FIFA 18, FIFA 21, and FIFA 22, becoming the youngest player to appear solely on the game's cover. Photo: @k.mbappe on Instagram (modified by author)

Kylian Mbappé skyrocketed into stardom as a teenager at AS Monaco. Since his debut, he has become one of the most sought-after football players in the world. So, how rich is Kylian Mbappé?

Kylian Mbappé's profile summary

Full name Kylian Robinho Gaucho Mbappé Gender Male Date of birth December 20, 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Saggitarius Place of birth Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity Black Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 73 kilograms (approx) Height 5 feet 10 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Wilfred Mbappé, Fayza Lamari Siblings 2 (Jires Kembo and Ethan Mbappé) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Stephanie Rose Bertram Profession Professional football player Social media X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook Professional debut 2016 (Monaco)

What is Kylian Mbappé's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and FC Bayern Net Worth, Mbappé's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $180 million. Most of his fortune is attributed to the proceeds from his successful football career. How else has Kylian made his riches?

Kylian’s Caen acquisition made him the youngest football club owner, as well as the club's majority shareholder. Photo: @k.mbappe on Instagram (modified by author)

Kylian Mbappé’s endorsements

According to Forbes, the French forward player earns over $20 million from his brand endorsement deals. He has partnered with leading brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, and Oakley.

The French national team captain has also partnered with EA Sports FC, formerly the FIFA video games series. He was also the cover star of FIFA 18, FIFA 21, and FIFA 22, becoming the youngest player to appear solely on the game's cover.

How much is Kylian Mbappé's Nike deal worth?

According to The Sun, in 2019, the Frenchman signed a 10-year lucrative deal with Nike worth around $18.7 million annually. His contract will remain active if he plays in a top league. Nike has already released personalized football boots bearing his name, including the Nike Hypervenom 3 and the Nike Mercurial Superfly VI.

What is Kylian Mbappé’s salary in 2024?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Kylian Mbappé receives approximately $53 million base salary. On the other hand, Forbes reports that the football player gets a $90 million salary and winnings payments in 2024.

What car does Kylian Mbappé drive?

The French athlete owns a fleet of expensive cars that reflect his unique lifestyle. As one of the highest-paid football players, his car collection comprises some of the most luxurious cars, as seen below;

Ferrari 488 Pista

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Multi Van

Mercedes-Benz V Class

Kylian's market value makes him one of the most valuable players. Photo: @k.mbappe on Instagram (modified by author)

About Mbappé's house and assets

After moving to Madrid, Kylian reportedly paid $12.2 million for a 1,100-square-meter La Fincia mansion. The high-end mansion has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, multiple living rooms, a chef's kitchen, a sauna, and a jacuzzi.

The 3,000-square-meter property includes expansive terraces, two pools (one indoor and one outdoor), a sauna, and a cinema. The mansion also features a 7-car garage, basketball court, football field, and gym.

As per Express, Kylian previously owned a whopping $9.4 million mansion in Paris. The sprawling mansion boasted a spectacular view of the Eiffel Towers.

Mbappé's Real Madrid contract

In a June X post, Kylian Mbappé announced that he would join Real Madrid when his contract with Paris Saint Germain expires at the end of the season. He expressed his excitement and how it was a dream come true to join the team;

A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!

According to ESPN and BBC Sports, Kylian signed a five-year contract that will earn him around $16.2 million post-tax annually. The contract also stated that he would receive a $167 million signing bonus spread throughout his contract.

Kylian Mbappe of Monaco during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Kylian Mbappé’s Caen acquisition

In July, Mbappé's Interconnected Ventures company acquired an 80% stake in the French Ligue 2 club Stade Malherbe Caen (SM Caen). This significant acquisition made him the youngest football club owner and majority shareholder. Mbappé's company paid around $16 million to acquire 80% of the club from American investment fund Oaktree.

Why is Mbappé buying Caen?

The primary motive behind the French national team captain's huge acquisition is unknown. However, according to sports economist Jean-Pascal Gayant, the move might be part of a trend of players buying clubs in preparation for their post-career life.

Nowadays, those who have accumulated a lot of money naturally position themselves as investors and diversify their portfolios by buying real estate, shares in companies and investing in the sports entertainment industry.

Jean-Pascal added;

They envision the second phase of their career as a club executive rather than a coach. Some of them feel just as well placed as directors and presidents who sometimes come from a different economic environment and have never played football.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain during a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League group H match against Juventus at Parc Des Princes in Paris, France. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

FAQs

Kylian Mbappé is a renowned French football player. He currently plays forward for the French national team and Real Madrid. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions about the football player;

What is the weekly salary of Mbappé?

The Real Madrid player earns roughly between $564,881 and $670,781 weekly. He also earns more from brand endorsements and his other investments.

Who are Mbappé's siblings?

Mbappé has two brothers, an older one and a younger one. His older adoptive brother, Jires Kembo, is a former football player, while his younger brother, Ethan, plays Ligue 1 football for Lille.

How old is Kylian Mbappé?

Mbappé, whose real name is Kylian Robinho Gaucho Mbappé (age 25 years in 2024), was born on December 20, 1998, in Paris, France. He holds French nationality and an African ethnic background.

His father, Wilfred Mbappé, is a football coach and agent from Cameroon who moved to France at age 20. Kylian's mother, Fayza Lamari, is a retired handball player from Algeria.

French football player Kylian Mbappé at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso

What is the value of Mbappé?

According to Transfer Markt, Kylian's current market value is around $200 million. He is ranked as the most valuable player.

Kylian Mbappé's net worth is a testament to his talent and hard work. From playing at AS Bondy to winning the World Cup, the award-winning athlete has built an enviable football career, contributing to his remarkable financial success.

