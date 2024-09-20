Karol G's net worth today: How rich is the Colombian singer?

Colombia is known for its rich musical heritage, which has paved the way for exceptional talents. Among them is Karol G, who burst onto the scene with her breakthrough song, Ahora Me Llama, in 2017. Since then, she has released numerous hits, dominated the Billboard charts, and accumulated significant wealth. But what is Karol G's net worth today?

Karol G on stage at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (L) and at a Met Gala in New York City. Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

In February 2024, Colombian-born singer Karol G received her first Grammy Award, recognising her successful album releases featuring artists like Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Nicki Minaj. As one of the most influential female reggaeton and urban pop artists, here is everything you need to know about Karol G's net worth.

Profile summary

Real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro Nickname Karol G Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Hispanic (Latina) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'3" (160 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 8 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Martha Navarro and Juan Guillermo Giraldo Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Feid (birth name Salomón Villada Hoyos) University University of Antioquia Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube Tiktok

What is Karol G's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, and HotNewHipHop, the Colombian singer has an estimated net worth of $25 million. In a 2023 interview reported by Hola!, she reflected on her achievements, saying:

I imagined that I was going to accomplish a lot of things in my life, but I never imagined it would be to the extent it is today. Reaching so many people and touching their lives in various ways still blows my mind. Life has shown me that so many things are possible.

Facts about Karol G. Photo: Rich Polk/Billboard on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Karol G make money?

The singer earns through her music career, including album sales, streaming, and live performances. She also profits from merchandise sales, social media partnerships and ads. Here is a closer look at her income sources:

Music career

The Colombian pop star built her wealth through a successful music career, starting with the hit Ahora Me Llama in 2017. Her debut album, Unstoppable, reached number two on the Top Latin Albums chart. Subsequent albums, Ocean and KG0516, featured collaborations with Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, and Nicki Minaj.

In 2023, her fourth album, Mañana Será Bonito, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Consequently, Karol G's album sales increased, including 94,000 units and 119 million streams, according to The New York Times.

Streaming royalties

Chart-topping hits have earned the reggaeton star substantial streaming royalties. Her songs, including Tusa, X, and Provenza, have millions of streams on Spotify and YouTube. Music Business Worldwide said she was the 'Most Watched Artist' on Vevo in 2023 with 4.7 billion views.

Tour and concert revenues

The artist has achieved significant earnings from tours. According to Billboard Boxscore, the Mañana Será Bonito Tour grossed $313.3 million and sold 2.3 million tickets across 65 shows, setting a record for Latin female artists.

Since January 2018, Karol G has grossed $400.9 million and sold 2.96 million tickets across 128 shows, surpassing her previous record.

Karol G singing Colombia's national anthem prior to a CONMEBOL Copa America final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

How much does Karol G make per show?

The singer earns about $4.8 million per show, up from $2.2 million. Her tour gross increased from $72.2 million to $313.3 million, with per-show attendance rising from 12,836 to 35,795.

Endorsements

The Tusa singer has boosted her wealth through major endorsements with Smirnoff, Foot Locker, Kappa, Nissan, Loewe, Crocs, Coca-Cola, and PUBG. In April 2024, she partnered with Spotify and FC Barcelona to design a limited-edition kit featuring her signature barbed wire heart logo.

How much money does Karol G make in a year?

Due to several factors, such as touring, music releases, and endorsements, Karol G's salary earnings fluctuate. In 2024, she has already grossed $313.3 million from her tours alone, with her total income likely higher when including album sales, streaming royalties, and brand deals.

Does Karol G have a private jet?

The music sensation owns a luxury twin-engine Gulfstream IV. Karol G's private jet was subject to an emergency landing in March 2024, but no serious injuries were reported.

Karol G's house

As per Pledge Times, the artist's earnings afford her a luxurious Miami penthouse valued at over $2 million. The 2,211-square-foot residence features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, a modern gym, and stunning views of Miami Bay.

Karol G's cars

The singer received a $450,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom from her then-fiancé, Anuel AA, in 2020. Her luxury car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Chevrolet Camaro, Audi Q8, Range Rover Velar, Tesla Model X, Lamborghini Urus, and McLaren 720S.

Karol G at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Recap and FAQS

As one of the most influential figures in Latin music today, Karol G's wealth and fame have sparked curiosity. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about the artist and the best answers.

What is Karol G's full name? The singer's full name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro.

The singer's full name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro. What is Karol G's age? Born on February 14, 1991, she is 33 years old.

Born on February 14, 1991, she is 33 years old. What is Karol G's ethnicity? She is of Latin American and Hispanic descent.

She is of Latin American and Hispanic descent. How much is Karol G worth? Her net worth is approximately $25 million. Her boyfriend, Feid, worth of $43.87 million.

Her net worth is approximately $25 million. Her boyfriend, Feid, worth of $43.87 million. How many albums does Karol G have? The music sensation has released four studio albums.

The music sensation has released four studio albums. How much has Karol G made on her tour? Since January 2018, she has reportedly grossed $400.9 million.

Since January 2018, she has reportedly grossed $400.9 million. Who was Karol G's ex? Her former partner is Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA.

Karol G's net worth reflects her success in the Latin music industry. Her continued chart-topping releases, high-profile collaborations, and lucrative endorsements contribute to her wealth.

