A South African expat, who has lived abroad for six years, sparked a conversation online after asking what it costs to live comfortably in South Africa these days

The person asked what the estimated monthly expenses for a single person would be

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some saying R30,000 is more than enough

A South African expat who has been living abroad for six years has sparked a conversation online after asking what it costs to live comfortably in South Africa these days. The post, shared on 16 October 2025 on the Reddit page @askSouthAfrica, has people sharing their thoughts on what a realistic financial starting point looks like for someone moving back home.

The Reddit user, @minitricep, explained that they are turning 30 soon and are seriously considering moving back to South Africa after teaching overseas for six years. @minitricep's goal would be to build experience for a long-term career in corporate or banking. He mentioned that he's saved up a bit but is completely in the dark about what things actually cost now.

@minitricep estimated that monthly expenses for a single person might average R30,000 for a decent lifestyle in Johannesburg or Cape Town, covering rent, medical aid, car, food, fun, and other essentials. The expat asked if this was a reasonable number and wanted to know what people's savings potential looks like on a similar budget. @minitricep also asked what kind of salary allows people to live comfortably without stress, stating that he's been out of the country for a while and needs a sanity check before making any big moves.

Mzansi reacts to the expat's question

Social media users flooded the comments with their thoughts on whether R30,000 is enough to live comfortably in South Africa.

@able_shift_5380 wrote:

"I survive on R5,000 a month. I live in Jozi but yeah lol, we are not on the same page. I struggle, but R30,000 should be more than enough. Groceries are very expensive."

@current_lawyer44 added:

"R30,000 for a decent life as a single person is adequate. I have a family of four, a house, etc., with all the expenses and school education, etc., so it costs a fortune, but at R30,000 you'd come out ok."

@original_flounder_82 wrote:

"R30,000 net yes for CPT. Believe me, there are some of us on R30,000 gross, and let me tell you, at this time of the month it's already a case of where do I cut. Rent and electricity eat away at our pockets. That's why people in Jozi can live a life of luxury on salaries that are more or less the same as ours."

@hot_occasion_3594 questioned:

"R30,000 as a salary or R30,000 for expenses? R30,000 as a salary post-tax is fine, you'll be fine in JHB. You won't live lavishly, but you'll be comfortable."

@riool_rot_98 said:

"Living comfortably is always a difficult one. But if you live in an HCOL area, you probably need like R40,000 after tax. At this point, you will feel like you can cover your bases. Still go out now and then while also saving money. But you will also not be well off, you still need to budget and watch your spending."

What does it cost to live comfortably in SA?

According to experts at WiseMove, to live comfortably as a single person in South Africa in 2025, you’d need to earn around R27,600 a month after tax. This amount covers essentials like rent, food, transport, healthcare, and utilities, with some room for savings, entertainment, and small luxuries.

However, the average South African earns less than this ideal figure, taking home about R23,392 monthly. Pretoria offers the highest average salary at R28,006, followed by Cape Town at R26,198 and Johannesburg at R24,094.

Despite similar salaries to what Reddit user @minitricep suggested, living in Cape Town is notably pricier, accommodation there costs roughly 50% more than in Johannesburg.

