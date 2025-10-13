“I Got Monetised”: South African Content Creator Shares Her Facebook Earnings

Anika Kungentando Dambuza, also known as The City Makoti, was surprised to find out she could earn money posting on Facebook

Meta states that there are four ways to earn an income on the popular social media platform, one of which is a collaboration with brands

Some social media users were also surprised by how money could be earned from the app, while others shared that they were well aware

A local content creator, Anika Kungentando Dambuza, better known as The City Makoti online, shared how much she earned on Facebook. While this revelation was news to some online users, others shared their experience receiving payments.

On 12 October, 2025, Anika posted a video on her TikTok account telling the public that she made R5 000 on the social media platform the previous month and wasn't aware that one could earn an income on the app. Unfortunately, South African TikTok content creators don't receive payments for their posts.

"I only found out six weeks ago and started posting on Facebook, and I got monetised. All I do is take my TikTok videos and post them on Facebook. I linked my Instagram account to Facebook, so everything I post on Instagram automatically posts on my Facebook."

How do you earn money on Facebook?

According to Meta, there are four ways to monetise your content:

Include ads in your videos: App users need to meet several requirements, such as having a well-established presence with 10 000 Page followers. Add a subscription shortcut: If the app user is eligible for fan subscriptions, they can add a Support Now button to any post. Collaborate with brands: When publishing content featuring a partner brand, creators can tag them using branded content tools. Both will have access to insights about the reach and engagement of the posts. Earn money with live videos: Stars fans buy can help creators earn money during their live videos, earning one cent for every star received. It's described as a fun way for fans to express themselves and show support in the video's comments.

It is important to note that earnings differ per user, content type, and audience size.

Facebook income intrigues South Africans

Hundreds of people on the internet asked for more information about the payment system, wanting to try it out for themselves, while others shared their experiences.

@cristinadesousa17 wrote in the comment section:

"I have often been told to do this with my personal page and on some business accounts I manage. However, I didn’t realise it could be that lucrative! Thanks for sharing; however, I would love more information."

@rutha_nana93, who claimed to be familiar with the payment method, shared with the public:

"I am getting my third payment this month. I have 80 000 followers, but it pays less than overseas."

@cazmor4 added under the post:

"I didn't know, I thought it was just YouTube, but I don't have enough followers to do that. Thanks for helping a woman out. I appreciate it."

@mammbatha8 told the online crowd:

"Most content creators post on Facebook because they know this."

@zaneleblack11 stated in the comments:

"We would go far if we follow each other and comment. Nobody would sleep hungry."

