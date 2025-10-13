A South African woman shared a video showing how much she earned as a remote worker training AI models through a platform called Alignerr

The woman revealed that she earned $1,426 in her PayPal account, which is around R24,000

South Africans flooded the comments asking how they could get the same job, with many people requesting help to apply and start earning similar amounts

A South African woman has sparked interest online after sharing a video that shows how much she earns as a remote worker training AI models. The clip, posted on 25 September 2025, quickly went viral, with hundreds of people rushing to the comments to ask how they could get the same job.

The video shows a screenshot of the woman's PayPal account balance, which sits at $1,426. The video includes text that reads:

"POV: You are a remote worker," and "How is Alignerr and English teaching?" it's clear that the woman earned this money by training AI models in English through a platform called Alignerr.

For many South Africans, the amount is impressive. When converted to rands, $1,426 is roughly R24,000, which is a solid income for remote work. The woman didn't share too many details about how long it took her to earn this amount or how many hours she worked, but the video was enough to get people asking questions about how they could start doing the same thing.

Remote work has become increasingly popular in South Africa, especially for people looking for flexible jobs that allow them to work from home. Teaching English online is one of the most common remote jobs available, and platforms connect teachers with students from around the world who want to improve their English skills.

Mzansi wants to know how to apply

South Africans had plenty of questions about the job, with many people asking the woman for help on how to apply and get started.

@thabile wrote:

"How do we get jobs at Alignerr because ever since I've been doing assignments but no jobs at all."

@retha said:

"Hi cc, please help me. I just got accepted."

@kamagwiya added:

"Please plug."

@nothando_93_mphephetse asked:

"Please help sisi, I need one."

@nompumelelo_luvuno questioned:

"Where does one apply?"

@maggie_mpe shared her confusion, writing:

"Am I the only one who's expected to fill in information about data labelling experience, coding languages and link GitHub nakweo? I'm so confused?"

The benefits of working remotely

Content creator @mukeloh2, who helps people shop online from China and promotes remote work opportunities, shared the video to show her followers how much she earned. According to experts at Indeed, working remotely offers benefits that make it an attractive option for employees. Remote workers can work from virtually anywhere as long as they have a functional computer and good WiFi. They also enjoy flexible work schedules, which means they can tailor their hours to fit their personal commitments.

Remote work can also increase productivity since employees have fewer distractions compared to working in an office. It saves time and money on commuting, work clothes, and meals outside the home. Also, remote workers can prioritise their well-being by taking breaks during the day to walk around or get a meal.

According to the Alignerr website, the platform provides flexible AI training opportunities to talented people around the world, with some workers earning up to $250 000 per year. Payments are made weekly through Stripe, PayPal, or Wise, and the community earns millions per week.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

How much do online teachers earn?

Online English teachers' earning varies depending on the company that employs them, as well as the hours worked.

The majority of these remote employers get paid per hour, and according to the International TEFL Academy, teachers can earn between $10 - $20 (R172 - R345) per hour at the start. More experienced teachers can earn up to $40 (R690) per hour.

While remote workers can often set their own hours to control their income, some companies still mandate a minimum number of weekly hours.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The content shared is based on the personal experience of the content creator and should not be considered professional guidance. Readers are encouraged to do their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions.

