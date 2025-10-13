A Grade A security officer’s payslip revealed high earnings that surprised South Africans and sparked discussions

The video highlighted financial realities in private sector roles and challenged assumptions about salaries

South Africans online compared income levels, reflecting curiosity and awareness about career earnings

South Africans were surprised by a security officer’s salary, prompting reflection on income differences and financial awareness.

Boni Xaba, a content creator who shares people's payslips in different industries.

TikTok user @liferesetwithboni posted a video on 12 October 2025 revealing a Grade A security officer’s payslip, which amazed South Africans due to the unexpectedly high income. The document showed a gross monthly earning of R55,991.21, with basic pay at R40,392.72, overtime at R10,972.32, and additional allowances like a meal allowance of R1,884.00. The video detailed how deductions, including tax and UIF, brought the net pay to R39,670.37, still higher than what many teachers earn. The post sparked curiosity and discussion about salaries in the private sector compared with the public sector.

The payslip provided insight into security work as a potentially lucrative career, with overtime and allowances significantly boosting earnings. While many are unaware of the financial rewards, the post demonstrated how skilled and experienced security personnel can earn competitive salaries. This added context showed that some private sector roles offer substantial income that challenges conventional assumptions about who earns what in South Africa.

Mzansi compares pay to teachers

Within a single day of posting, the video received over 7,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Users expressed shock, disbelief, and interest, sharing comparisons and discussing financial expectations across professions. The post went viral quickly, as it provided insight into income realities that many South Africans had not considered, prompting broader discussions about career choices and financial awareness.

The reaction reflected a mix of astonishment and reflection on salary structures in South Africa. Many were intrigued by the earnings of the security officer, considering it a revealing example of financial realities outside government and education roles. The post highlighted public curiosity and interest in understanding income differences, sparking conversations about opportunities and compensation in various sectors.

Screenshot of the TikTok post showing the payslip of a Grade A security officer.

South Africans reacted to the payslip

Lefa Jama Komeke wrote:

“I wish I could post my pay slip, but one thing for sure is that we security officers sihamba phambili. 😁 I'm working for Sibanye-Stillwater Protection Services.”

Neo Maribe said:

“Nna, I am cruising nicely with my Security Diploma. 👌👌”

Madenzo commented:

“Nna, I’m working as security for an in-house mining company. My deduction is 8500, then I’m left with 23,000 take-home.”

Bra Sy wrote:

“Hayi! 🤔🙄 Thina ngapha sihola R6000 per month. 😢 Yoo, kuyo I security leyo.”

Nkosinathi Khuzwayo said:

“This motivates us about security because of their job, we’re often undermined.”

Maake commented:

“Security earns a good salary nowadays; why are they always complaining? I worked for R600 PM in 1992. 😁😁”

Miss P wrote:

“Grade C, National Key Point and AVSEC course. 😭😭 With six years of experience, but manje angisebenzi. 😭😭”

Mthokozisi Mazibuko said:

“Did he/she mention his/her qualifications, except security grades and NKP? 😭😭”

