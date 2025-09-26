A prison warden’s payslip was revealed online, breaking down earnings, allowances, deductions, and net pay

The video encouraged conversations about salary transparency, showing how income compares across demanding jobs

Reactions reflected both surprise and debate, with many focusing on the challenges behind the take-home pay

South Africans reacted with curiosity and debate after seeing the breakdown of a prison warden’s payslip and the realities behind the take-home pay.

On 25 September 2025, content creator Boni Xaba posted a video on Facebook revealing the payslip of a South African prison warden. Within a day, the post gained strong engagement as viewers reacted to finally seeing the full salary breakdown of a job many had been curious about. The payslip showed a basic salary of R18,505, a danger allowance of R680, and a medical aid contribution of R1,973. With a gross salary of R21,219, deductions amounted to R7,238, leaving the warden with a net pay of R13,981.15.

Boni is known for creating content that anonymously showcases payslips across different industries to open conversations about salary transparency. The idea is to give South Africans a clearer picture of what professionals in various jobs take home each month. For many, seeing a prison warden’s earnings for the first time sparked curiosity about how salaries compare across sectors, especially in demanding and often risky fields like corrections. The breakdown also drew attention to the balance between gross income and deductions, an issue that affects many working South Africans.

Content creator shares detailed salary breakdown

The video quickly spread online, with comments reflecting both surprise and debate. While some viewers focused on the basic salary and allowances, others honed in on the deductions that significantly reduced the net pay. In less than two days, the video’s engagement grew as people shared it with friends and colleagues, highlighting the hunger for transparency around earnings in South Africa. The curiosity around this payslip added to Boni’s growing reputation for shedding light on what people really earn.

Reactions online ranged from admiration for the work prison wardens do to questioning whether the pay truly reflects the dangers and challenges of the job. Many felt it was an eye-opener to see the actual take-home pay after deductions, sparking discussion about financial realities. The post confirmed that salary transparency is an issue South Africans are eager to explore, and Boni’s platform continues to drive those important conversations.

Mzansi reacted to the salary

Mma Mabotha wrote:

“R13k plus cold drink = R40k.”

Veli Percy Mashabane said:

“This is a payslip of a correctional officer grade 3, equivalent to a constable in SAPS, so it’s a first rank after completing your student program. Not all correctional officers earn this money; some earn far beyond that.”

Ram Dim Ado commented:

“Like I said, take home is R13k… side hustles top that up to R30k.”

Nkuna Jay wrote:

“In my 19-20s, I applied for PNP and Boxer, policing; even though I was not chosen, but GOD had plans because the salary I earn now is amazing.”

Lungelo Luu Hadebe said:

“13k?? We’ll still get more calls from the prisoners, using their smartphones.”

Siphamandla Mtsolo commented:

“That R1973 is not GEMS, Bonie. It’s the Government Employee Home Subsidy; actually a Home Allowance.”

Belinda Booysen said:

“Yes, we earn peanuts.”

Odwa Oscar Gxumisa wrote:

“This is a joke. Such a salary… no wonder there is so much corruption in the cells.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

