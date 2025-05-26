The salary of a gardener in South Africa shocked many people on the internet and sparked a buzz

A payslip belonging to a South African gardener has gone viral, leaving social media users across the country both inspired and astonished.

A woman showcased a gardener's payslip in South Africa that impressed Mzansi.

Gardener’s payslip sparks online buzz in SA

The lady who is known for showcasing people's salaries came through with yet another banger of unveiling the paycheck of a gardener under her TikTok handle @lifereset_za.

The slip, which details the monthly salary well above the national minimum wage, has since attracted thousands of reactions and comments. In the video, @lifereset_za revealed that the person earns R18,933 for basic salary, the individual also has a housing allowance, which costs R3,700, over time, the person got R2,293.90 and other overtime, it was R3,495.36.

@lifereset_za also expressed that the person has encashment of R2,866.56, gross of R31,537.50, after deductions the person is getting R19,993.35.

The figure for the person's salary is significantly higher than what many expect for domestic and manual labour roles. Social media users praised the employer for fair compensation and for recognising the value of skilled labour.

Others pointed out that the payslip challenges stereotypes about so-called “low-skilled” jobs, with many expressing hope that this could start a broader conversation about labour dignity and wage fairness in South Africa.

The payslip, though anonymous, has sparked calls for better treatment and pay standards for domestic and outdoor workers, sectors often overlooked in wage reform discussions.

As the post continues to gain traction, many hope it will inspire employers to reevaluate how they compensate essential workers and recognise the skill, dedication, and hard work they bring to their roles.

Watch the video below:

SA in shock over gardener's pay

The online community was stunned as they flooded the post, sharing their thoughts on the gardener's salary.

Mk said:

"For the first time ndiyafisa ubayi gardener with my civil engineering degree."

Bets added:

"Where is this garden is it Eden."

Nkosana wrote:

"This is a landscaper, they went to tertiary for this, hence the salary."

MEL. 876 commented:

"Yerrr, even gardeners are earning more than me."

Hoopie32 replied:

"But gardeners work so hard, they also deserve money too, but don’t drop out of school lol."

Muzi stated:

"No, no, never. Please can you come with a payslip tracing device to verify fraudulent payslips, please."

Jovis expressed:

"Hai hai khona, you are playing with us kanti yi gardener yagophi le."

A woman showcased a gardener's payslip in South Africa, which impressed Mzansi.

