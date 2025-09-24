A TikTok post started a debate about what salary is enough to live a decent life in South Africa, as people shared their realities

Listeners phoned in with their views, with many saying R20,000 would cover basics if you don’t have children

Netizens also pointed out how tax cuts into salaries, making survival harder in a country where prices keep climbing

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans discussed what they believe is the ‘perfect' salary for living decently, sparking real conversations about costs, taxes and survival.

A TikTok debate about salaries in South Africa highlighted how much people believe they need to live decently. Image: @ebinglis

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user @ebinglis sparked a huge conversation on 23 September 2025 when he posted a video asking South Africans what they believe is the 'perfect' salary to live a decent life. The clip, featuring him as a KFM radio presenter, quickly gained traction with more than 5,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within just one day. He made it clear that the question wasn’t about living a life of luxury, but about simply getting by comfortably without unnecessary stress.

As callers phoned in during the segment, the amounts suggested varied, but many leaned towards R20,000 as a minimum figure for an adult without children. This number, they argued, would at least cover rent, transport, food and basic living costs in today’s climate. Others pointed out that the situation changes drastically once kids are in the picture, with schooling, healthcare and other expenses pushing the required income much higher.

The weight of rising costs and heavy taxes

In the comment section on TikTok, South Africans opened up about their daily struggles and how difficult it is to stretch their salaries in the current economy. Many highlighted how quickly expenses pile up and how basic goods and services have become increasingly expensive. On top of that, people pointed out that tax deductions take a big chunk out of their pay before it even reaches their bank accounts, leaving them with less money to actually live on.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The conversation turned into more than just numbers; it became a reflection of how ordinary South Africans are navigating life in a challenging economy. What started as a simple radio question ended up as a mirror of society, where people shared frustrations, survival strategies, and hopes for financial stability. For many, the idea of a 'perfect salary' felt less about luxury and more about dignity, security and peace of mind in a tough financial climate.

A wave of comments on TikTok showed how South Africans are feeling the pinch of rising costs and heavy taxes. Image: @ebinglis

Source: TikTok

South Africans share their realities

Carolina De Sousa wrote:

"I don't have kids, and R20k isn't nearly enough to even pay my bills."

Zandalee said:

"100k to 150k a month AFTER deductions."

Rahma Qahr commented:

"I'm just going to thank my parents for putting me through med school because I don't think I would survive without a doctor's salary. 🤲"

Grimaldi wrote:

"I used to say R80k until I made R80k. 😔"

Marley Prudence said:

"Single: 36K, married: 45K, family of four: 60K. All after tax deductions."

Lungelo Shange commented:

"It breaks my heart seeing figures like R20,000 in the comment section. 😭💔"

RynoH said:

"We are a family of 6. We run a family business and we have been doing okay on R14 000/month after deductions for about 6 years now."

Melissa Camille Sell wrote:

"There is no way you can survive with a Net salary of 20-30k. 🥺 Not comfortably at least... medical aid, car payments, rent or bond, electricity, food. We are not even getting into clothes, outings, trips, emergencies, etc."

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about salaries

A video showed a young man revealing he works as an operations manager, sparking interest in his salary and lifestyle.

A video showed a traffic light technician's salary breakdown that quickly grabbed attention online, leaving South Africans curious.

A young petrol attendant went viral on TikTok after openly sharing his age and salary, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Source: Briefly News