A man shared a list of South Africa’s highest-paying jobs that didn’t require matric, sparking both humour and motivation online

The list included trades, tech, and government jobs, showing that education isn’t the only path to success in South Africa

The video trended quickly, with people reflecting on the country’s economy and how opportunity still exists in unexpected places

South Africans found the post both funny and inspiring, as it reminded them that success doesn’t always follow a traditional route.

A TikTok creator sharing the highest-paying jobs in South Africa without matric. Image: @therandomstats

Content creator and TikTok user @therandomstats posted the video on 8 October 2025, sharing a list of the highest-paying jobs that didn’t require a matric certificate. The video, which gained rapid attention, sparked discussions among viewers who found the list eye-opening and humorous. He ranked ten jobs, including cabinet ministers, construction managers, underground miners, and digital marketers, with salaries ranging from R200,000 to R2.7 million per year. The post encouraged South Africans to explore different career paths that do not rely on formal qualifications.

The creator’s list began with digital marketing at number nine, earning roughly R200,000 annually, and ended with cabinet ministers topping the list at R2.7 million. Other professions like boiler makers, industrial electricians, and real estate agents also featured prominently. Interestingly, according to MyBroadband, not all ministers hold university degrees. Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu both have matric certificates. This added context deepened the conversation about education, opportunity, and success in South Africa.

South African jobs and income trends

The video quickly became a trending topic, gathering over 3,000 likes and thousands of comments within a day. Some users laughed at the inclusion of ministers, while others said it motivated them to upskill or pursue practical careers in trades. It became one of those relatable posts that mixed humour with truth about South Africa’s economy and job market.

Mzansi’s reaction was a blend of amusement and reflection. Many found the video funny but also inspiring, as it highlighted the reality that success isn’t always determined by education alone. It reminded viewers that South Africans continue to find creative ways to progress despite challenges in the job market.

A moment highlighting South African work opportunities and income trends. Image: @therandomstats

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Damion wrote:

“Cabinet Minister got me. 😭😭😂”

THE ONE YOU KNOW NEO commented:

“What about taxi drivers? 🚕😁”

Etheney Penniston wrote:

“Number one is too dangerous. 😳”

MetaStable95 commented:

“Crying in two degrees and earning peanuts. 😭😭😭”

CRM12 commented:

“The back benchers in schools who drop out aren’t hearing the ‘COULD EARN’ in each of these. 😭💔”

Frost Wolf wrote:

“Where did you get the boiler makers’ yearly salary, because I want to go work there?”

Jeremiah_m wrote:

“And you can be president with Grade 3, you forgot about that. 😭😭”

Ishaaaaan344572yrboy wrote:

“Tax-free.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

