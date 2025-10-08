A man proposed to his girlfriend in front of Eben Etzebeth during his book launch, leaving the crowd cheering and surprised

The unexpected proposal quickly went viral, mixing sports and romance in a way that had South Africans talking

Eben Etzebeth’s event turned from a serious signing into a joyful moment that fans will remember for a long time

South Africans celebrated a man’s bold proposal during Eben Etzebeth’s book launch, turning a rugby event into a moment of pure romance and national joy.

A man captured South Africans’ hearts after proposing to his partner in front of Springbok legend Eben Etzebeth. The video, posted by TikTok user @michaela.vdl on 7 October 2025, showed the unforgettable moment that took place during Etzebeth’s book launch and signing event. Within hours, it spread online, drawing over 8,000 likes and hundreds of shares. Many people praised the man’s bold move and congratulated the couple, while others joked that the Springboks should sponsor their wedding, given that one of South Africa’s rugby heroes had been right there when it happened.

Eben Etzebeth, known for his fierce on-field presence and strong leadership, launched his book to celebrate his remarkable career and journey in rugby. The book gives fans an inside look at the discipline, sacrifice, and passion it takes to represent South Africa on the world stage. During the signing, fans had lined up for autographs and photos, and no one expected a romantic twist to unfold in the middle of the event. The proposal added a light-hearted moment to what was meant to be a serious sports occasion, turning it into a memory fans would never forget.

Public proposal shocks Springbok fans

The video quickly went viral across TikTok and Facebook, with thousands of users commenting on how confidently the man had chosen his moment. Within less than a day, it had attracted over 8,000 likes and hundreds of shares, while the comment section was filled with laughter, excitement and support. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the spontaneous proposal that perfectly mixed romance, sport and celebrity culture; three things South Africans love most online.

South Africans reacted with a wave of positivity and humour. Many admired the man’s courage to propose in such a public setting, while others said it proved that love could shine anywhere, even at a rugby legend’s book launch. The moment reminded people that special memories can happen when least expected, leaving the couple’s story celebrated by thousands across the country.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Bernice | NetworkingMompreneur said:

“Lol, I was in John Dory’s and literally heard the commotion; like I knew it was a proposal! I even told my husband I think someone just got engaged. I swear there’s a sound to proposal cheering.”

Joshua C said:

“It doesn’t make sense to me why you would propose in front of Eben’s book signing. 😂 I just don’t get it.”

Daffy Duck said:

“He must’ve been so uncomfortable. Ai, steal his thunder, why don’t you? 🙄”

Millennialco888 wrote:

“‘How can I make this about me’ final boss. 🤣😭”

Smiley said:

“There’s a time and a place for everything. 🥲😂 Congratulations to the couple though!”

Bertus said:

“She could not say no with him there.”

Jiggaj01 said:

“Eben looks confused. 😅”

Jords said:

“Eben must be the pastor.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

