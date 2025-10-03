Anlia Etzebeth shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her husband Eben’s latest milestone, showing her support and pride

Eben Etzebeth’s first book, Unlocked, has been published, giving readers a glimpse into his career, mindset, and journey from Goodwood to becoming a Springboks legend

The couple’s achievement has sparked excitement online, with fans and friends flooding social media with congratulatory messages and showing their love and admiration

Anlia Etzebeth, the wife of Springboks veteran Eben, shared a beautiful post on Instagram celebrating her husband's latest milestone.

Anlia, who hosted a baby shower in September as the couple prepares to welcome their second child, has been a huge supporter of Eben throughout his career.

The couple, expecting their second daughter, first shared the news a few months ago, to much excitement from fans and fellow sports personalities.

Eben Etzebeth celebrates with wife Anlia van Rensburg and the Webb Ellis Cup following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match. Image: David Davies

Since then, they’ve been enjoying quality family time, with Eben even taking a short break from rugby for a family vacation. Although he couldn’t attend the baby shower due to Springbok duties in New Zealand, the occasion was marked with joy and love.

Anlia celebrates husband's latest milestone

On Thursday, 2 October, Anlia posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding Eben’s new book, entitled Unlocked, captioning it:

“Happy Publication Day, hubby.”

Eben, who has spoken openly about the prospects of retirement, wrote and published the book in October 2025.

It is now available in bookstores and online. He is the most-capped player in South African rugby history with 137 Test caps and is set to play set to play in the match on Saturday, 4 October against the Los Pumas.

A towering lock, whose intelligence, energy, and aggression on the pitch are feared, respected, and often imitated but never matched, Eben is the heart and soul of the Springbok team.

He has been a key part of their astonishingly successful run, which includes two consecutive World Cups and a current two-year stint at the top of the world rankings.

See the tweet below:

What is the book about?

In his first book, Eben uncovers the key driving factors behind his extraordinary career and shares how he stays focused, both on and off the pitch, from his humble beginnings in Goodwood, Cape Town.

Social media reactions:

Eben Etzebeth with his wife Anlia after the Springboks won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. Image: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

