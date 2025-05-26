The Springboks WAG shared the joyful news on Instagram, revealing they're expecting another baby girl

Anlia posted stunning photos and described the weekend leading up to the announcement as “special” and filled with gratitude

Supporters flooded the comments with congratulations and love, praising the couple as one of SA’s favourite power pairs

Anlia Etzebeth, wife of Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth, has announced her second pregnancy in a heartwarming and glamorous Instagram post. The couple, already admired as one of South Africa’s favourite sporting pairs, are preparing to welcome another daughter to their growing family.

Springboks Power Couple Celebrate Family Milestone

Anlia and Eben have captured the hearts of South Africans over the past few years, emerging as one of the most adored rugby couples. They’ve often been compared to Siya and Rachel Kolisi, with fans following their every move both on and off the pitch. The couple’s strong bond and public presence have made them a fan-favourite, and this pregnancy news has only added to their popularity. Their announcement came shortly after a weekend getaway, which Anlia described as particularly meaningful.

‘Baby Etzebeth #2 is on the way’

In a post that oozed joy and gratitude, Anlia wrote:

“What a special weekend… #gratefulheart . Baby Etzebeth #2 is on the way! I can’t wait to welcome our little wildflower girl!”

The announcement was accompanied by glamorous images capturing Anlia’s glowing baby bump, sparking a wave of love and congratulations from fans across social media.

Fans Shower the Couple with Well Wishes

The announcement was met with heartfelt reactions from followers and celebrities alike. One Instagram user, @Aisling Kleyn, shared, “This makes me so happy, congrats to you all.” Another, @Karien, commented, “Sooo happy! Can’t wait for the second little girl!” @Sandra Maher added, “Wonderful news. Another little Etzebeth to enter our world.”

@Thandi_SA: “Tears in my eyes! Such a beautiful blessing—congratulations!” @RugbyMom89: “The Etzebeth legacy grows! So happy for you both!” @Mandla_M: “This news just made my week. Love and light to your family!” @JessieJ_za: “A little wildflower girl? I’m already obsessed. What a moment!” The warm response underscores just how cherished the couple is by their supporters. Many referred to their family as ‘stunning’ and ‘inspirational’, with excitement building ahead of the baby’s arrival.

The Future of the Etzebeth Family

As the Etzebeths prepare for this next chapter, fans are eager to see how their family continues to grow. While Siya and Rachel Kolisi set the bar as South Africa’s ultimate rugby power couple, Anlia and Eben are carving their own heartfelt legacy. Whether on the rugby field or in family life, the Etzebeths continue to inspire a nation.

