South Africans were excited to see a Mzansi high school choir reaching Hollywood audiences

The youngsters from a Cape Town township sang a heartfelt Xhosa song that moved many online

Social media users praised the group’s incomparable talent in a thread of almost 5,000 comments

A group of talented Xhosa teenagers moved many people online when an American A-lister shared their performance.

Mzansi was excited after a Hollywood star showed her love towards SA talent.

Source: Instagram

The South African youngsters from Cape Town sang a beautiful song that touched many hearts.

SA high school choir reaches Hollywood

A group of Xhosa high schoolers gave social media goosebumps after one of America’s greatest treasures, Viola Davis, shared their performance on Instagram. The youngsters are part of a nonprofit organisation called Siphamandla Arts Group from Khayelitsha, the second-largest township in Cape Town.

The organisation specialises in acting, singing, poetry and dance. The group consists of youngsters from impoverished backgrounds. Siphamandla Arts Group was founded in February of last year with only seven members and has been well-received by the public.

The youngsters have a prominent social media presence and have gained 33 more members. Despite the undeniable talent, the group is currently facing several challenges that hinder its progress, like financial resources, transport limitations and lack of sponsorship.

Siphamandla has garnered over 32 million views on TikTok for their musical performances like Abantu and Thongo Lam. Viola Davis reposted the group’s video and made Mzansi excited.

She captioned the post:

“You don't even need to understand the language, the energy speaks.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Viola Davis spreads SA talent.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi wowed by high school choir

Social media users showered the youngsters with lovely messages in the comments section:

A school choir reached the Hollywood audience after Viola Davis reposted their viral video on her Instagram.

Source: Instagram

@siphamandla_arts_group_said:

“Thank you so much for sharing our video.”

@sanele_baloyi commented:

“The lead singer sang her entire lungs. OMG.”

@chrispinusadams wrote:

“l am Kenyan but it's always a great pleasure to be in South Africa. My South African brothers and sisters are just amazing people.”

@thandorose_dladla wrote:

“Thongo Lam (My Ancestor). There are some things that we are just born with, and raising vibrations and evoking spirit through song is one of them.”

@nativechild.co shared:

“No DNA, Just RSA. We visit schools all the time, and I can't express how much talent we experience with these kids. Pure God-given talent like the ancestors are speaking from the ground.”

@sindiswamsomi & commented:

“Because good things are happening in South Africa.”

faithfullyshawn shared:

“I've been to South Africa four times and will go back again. The spirit that is there is undeniable! Sending love from the US.”

myramalobamaina said:

“South African culture and music carries so much passion, love, joy and pain of our ancestors. Always worth celebrating. Much love from Kenya.”

