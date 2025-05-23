Union leader Zingiswa Losi’s speech in front of Donald Trump during a US visit made waves online and sparked massive debates

The lady was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation and spoke powerfully on SA’s crises, and a content creator praised her boldness in a TikTok video

Social media users were divided; many called her presidential material, while others felt she overexposed SA’s flaws

Zingiswa Losi’s name is buzzing all over social media platforms after a powerful political moment in the US.

A content creator, TikTok user @chronikconversatins, posted a video bragging about her composure, delivery of facts and calling her Mzansi's secret weapon.

Zingiswa's viral speech moment

Standing with Zingiswa's picture as a backdrop, @chronikconversatins detailed that just as a high-level meeting in America with Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to end, something unexpected happened: Zingiswa got the mic.

That man continued saying with calm confidence and deep insight that she unpacked South Africa's crisis around crime. The economy and gender-based violence. Excited, the man added that she made it clear: the violence in SA isn't just on farms, saying it hits every part of the country.

Still wowed by the union leader the man said Zingiswa gave Trump and his team a masterclass. Her analysis, reportedly bold and honest, hit hard-especially when she mentioned how women in SA face relentless violence. The man called Zingiswa SA’s secret weapon, saying she was born for this moment.

SA speaks out online

Social media users didn’t hold back online. Many clapped for her, calling it a proud moment and saying she broke it down like a real leader. Some users said she deserved a bigger political role after this and might even be fit for the presidency one day. Others, however, were not impressed, saying she spilt too much tea about SA’s issues on a global stage and aired the country's dirty laundry.

User @ipho andries jaffter shared:

"Yeah! She nailed it like a pro 💯💯💯."

User @Sandile Nqweniso differed:

"She embarrassed our country, by saying we are a violent nation. The investors won’t invest in a violent country

User @the chosen one added:

"She did exceptionally well, a star indeed."

User @ivemateforever shared:

"She closed that meeting with facts."

User @Mercy Magwedzha commented:

"I'm so surprised that people saying SA delegates were not prepared. What a joke 🤣 I'm telling you our SA were nailing the discussion calmly 💥

User @zibuyilenkabane said:

"Brave woman indeed 💪🏾."

