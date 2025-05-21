A wife in South Africa made waves online after showcasing the benefits of marrying a smart man

A South African woman has stirred conversation online after proudly sharing the perks of marrying a smart man, and social media users are here for it.

Woman flexes the perks of marrying a smart man

Taking to her social media account under the handle @sbongilespeaks, the woman flaunted a clip of her husband effortlessly assisting her with schoolwork. She made it clear that marrying someone smart is a life hack many overlook.

@sbongilespeaks shared with her followers that her husband studies her difficult module on her behalf so he can explain it better in a way that she would understand.

While taking her TikTok caption, @sbongilespeaks simply raved over her man, saying:

"Benefits of marrying a genius."

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, some in admiration, others in reflection, and the video went on to become a hit, gathering loads of views, likes and comments online.

While some users admitted they’d never considered intelligence as a top trait when seeking a partner, others agreed it should be a priority.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s viral TikTok on smart hubby

South Africans were amused by the lady’s video showing how helpful her husband is with her studies, sparking many comments.

Zintle said:

"Sbwl I’ve never been with a man who was smarter than me."

V12makhasett cracked a joke, saying:

"To my future wife, just study ngwana batho mo, you'll get 10 out of 100."

Swat'elihle shared:

"I thought it was just my husband, I swear I don't have to think when I am around that man, ngyadlala guys nginamanga, but I know my future husband will do this."

Qoqongonyama_thebrand wrote:

"My younger brother did this for me, he doesn’t even have a single qualification."

Thembelihle Gwala commented:

"Oh, he is just like my husband, that man goes above and beyond for me! (ngyamanifesta la webakwethu)."

Theokateko

"I am a doctor today because of my husband, that man really helped me as I am typing now. I have to wake up and go ngiye emsebenzini wami wa makota, maybe one day I will get a man like this."

Hunadi_phuthi gshed over the video saying:

"You are blessed."

Blessing Maria Molefe replied:

"Just looked and my partner and sighed. There are we with partners who get bored just discussing what we saw on the news."

MsBongi_Gene commented:

"You have won in life."

