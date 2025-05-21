South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was caught on camera doing something unexpected during a US visit

The TikTok clip was shared after he arrived to meet President Donald Trump amid political urgency

Social media users couldn't stop talking about how wholesome and humble the moment was, calling him the sweetest leader the country has ever had

After spotting journalists and locals in Washington, President Cyril Ramaphosa turned and went to speak with them. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET / Contributor

Cyril Ramaphosa had social media melting after doing the most unexpected thing during an important visit to the United States.

The video, posted on TikTok by @newsdesktok, a news-based account, received major attention, as users praised him for being down-to-earth.

Cupcake turns heads in Washington

The clip shows the South African president stepping out of a car in Washington, DC, arriving for a high-level meeting with Donald Trump. He was there to discuss urgent diplomatic matters, including the controversial arrival of 49 Afrikaners on US soil, allegedly fleeing what they claimed was genocide in Mzansi.

As he walked towards the entrance of the building, where his team and security were waiting, he suddenly heard familiar voices calling his name. Turning around with a big smile, he spotted South African journalists and citizens behind a security gate and casually walked over to greet them, totally ignoring the formality of the moment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to "Cupcake" vibes

Social media users fell in love with the short but powerful moment. Many were hyped to see a president choosing his people over protocol, calling him sweet, humble, and heartwarming.

Some jokingly said he's living up to his 'Cupcake' nickname, while others praised him for showing warmth and humanity during such a serious trip. Others said he was the kind of leader who stayed connected to his people no matter where he was.

Locals said President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of the sweetest leaders in the world. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

User @🇮🇱theebadasschefgwen joked:

"When you thought you left your kids at home and they decide to come to your workplace😭."

User @Dalene Nash 🇿🇦 said:

"This is exactly what I was talking about! Look how respectful he is towards everyone. Doesn't matter who he speaks to."

User @repetitionletsoke added:

"😩😂The moment she said "Cupcake, Hi"... He knew then gore it can only be my people."

User @Ditiro shared:

"I hope the world sees how human our President is, he doesn't take himself too seriously, he's very casual, and he loves people."

User @Tellie_Felicia said:

"We have the kindest president 🥰🥰❤️our Cupcake is sweet🥰."

User @B added:

"I like our president. So humble and kind."

