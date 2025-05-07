A student couldn't hold back her excitement and greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa by his nickname

The wholesome moment shared on TikTok happened while he was enjoying a round of golf and was caught on camera

Social media users cracked up online, with many shocked that he responded to the name and found it cool

President Cyril Ramaphosa was driving his gold cart while playing Golf when a young lady called him Cupcake. Image: @tallulah_crosbye

Source: TikTok

Mzansi doesn't miss an opportunity for a funny moment, even with the president. One young lady casually greeted the county's president as if she were greeting a friend, and the moment went viral online.

The lady, TikTok user @tallulah_crosy, had social media users rolling with laughter when she shared a video of the president greeting her back after she called him Cupcake.

The student bumps into the president

In the video, President Cyril is seen driving his golf cart with a person seated next to him. The student notices him just before he passes and greets him with the cheeky nickname "Cupcake", and he greets her back and waves.

In the video caption, she admitted that she was supposed to be studying but saw the president playing golf and went to greet him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loses it in the comments

The clip gained 1.4M views, 224K likes, and over 2.5K comments from social media users who were amused. Many praised the president for his laid-back personality, and called him cool. Some were in deep discussion about where the name came from, while others compared his humility to artists who intentionally ignore their fans.

Locals called the President cool after seeing him respond to being called Cupcake. Image: cyrilramaphosa

Source: Instagram

User @LUNESH_ZN said:

"Cupcake runs a country, but he still has time to greet his people. Mara Scott Maphuma has 17 songs, now he doesn’t have time to greet his fans 😂."

User @Matt_Mokubung shared:

"We are so privileged to be South Africans because there is no other African country where you can call the present Cupcake to his face without jail time."

User @JOBES SA added:

"Cupcake is enjoying life he is even driving himself, time to unwind winde nyana. I can't imagine a life of being driven around and having bodyguards all around it must be tiring."

User @Jaclyn 🫶🇿🇦 commented:

"I just laughed out loud at this, and explained it to my husband. He didn’t know we call him Cupcake.🧐😩Then he asked me why. So then I googled. 😩😩😩 Cyril called a previous mistress Cupcake?"

User @Joy Mpho Nelson said:

"He really knows this name 🤭."

User @Michael Bless added:

"Scott Maphuma should learn from Cupcake, a simple hello with a smile 😂😂😂. He passed the vibe check."

