South Africans were reminded of how amazing they were after a mashup of the country’s achievements went viral

One TikTokker gave people goosebumps after taking them down memory lane with snippets of Mzansi’s iconic moments

Social media users were proud to be products of the motherland and shared their thoughts in the comments section

All eyes are currently on South Africa as foreign presidents wish to scatter the rainbow nation and digital nomads are excited to explore the country.

South Africans were reminded of their greatness in a now-viral TikTok video. Image: @VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

After false news about how the black-led government is racist, one TikTokker shared a reminder of how Mzansi is a great country.

Mzansi people proud after being reminded of iconic moments

There are plenty of reasons why South Africans should be proud of their country. We have a celebrated pop star, Tyla, making big moves globally, with a stunning Vogue cover.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Amapiano star, Uncle Waffles has created a name for herself by being a respected female DJ in the country and the rest of the world. The genre of Amapiano has also taken up space around the world, thanks to TikTok challenges.

The now-viral video reminded Mzansi of that one time the country came together because of Zozibin Tunzi’s exciting win at the Miss Universe pageant. The Rugby World Cup also made the list after the Springboks brought the cup four times.

The country hosting the Soccer World Cup was also a big deal and the success of Nomzamo Mbatha’s Shaka Ilembe was acknowledged. Thuso Mbedu’s breakthrough, starring in a film with big actors in Hollywood like Viola Davis was a big moment.

People like Trevor Noah laughed their way into hosting big Hollywood award shows and raised the Mzansi flag by staying true to themselves and spreading the South African culture. The world now recognises South Africa for its greatness and not a place where hungry people beg for water and share their communities with the Big 5 as though it were a giant zoo.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to South Africa’s success over the years

Social media users were proud of their country and expressed themselves in the comments section:

Mzansi realised their greatness after watching a video of their iconic wins. Image: @RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

@Wame🦋said proudly under the now-viral post:

“No DNA just RSA.”

@Swaziee commented on the country’s greatest moments:

“I'd also be angry if I wasn't South African.”

@Noliidlamini wrote for the world to see:

“What a time to be South African!”

@Fikile exclaimed:

“Greatest country in the world!”

@Tshepi Khanye🇿🇦 commented:

“Main character things.”

@user3838 promised South Africa:

“I’ll be on this list one day.”

@Andiswa said:

“A winning nation.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South African musician stunned Mzansi with her first ever Vogue cover and topped it off by filming a pap-making tutorial

Mzansi DJ, Uncle Waffles bagged the GQ Woman Of The Year award and shared the proud moment on social media

Mzansi was proud after learning that Thuso Mbedu bagged an international award for her stellar performance in the Woman King

Source: Briefly News