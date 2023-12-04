Uncle Waffles won the Woman of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year South Africa awards

Despite her significant contributions to Amapiano, some critics argue that the award should have gone to a South African artist

The controversy deepened as social media users debated whether a foreign artist should receive such recognition over local talents

Uncle Waffles was recently crowned the Woman of the Year at the just-ended GQ Men of the Year South Africa awards. The star has been making major waves locally and internationally with her unmatched DJing skills and music.

Uncle Waffles wins Woman of the Year Award

We can all agree that Uncle Waffles has been carrying the South African Amapiano industry on her back since breaking into the industry. The star has been booked and busy, getting nominated for a BET Award and performing at the Coachella in the United States of America.

As if all her milestones were not enough, Uncle Waffles was crowned the Woman of the Year at the GQ SA Men of the Year Awards. Taking to their social media pages, GQ shared a picture of the Tanzania hitmaker holding her award alongside a caption that read:

"Woman of the Year - Uncle Waffles @unclewaffffles #GQMOTY2023 #sblove"

Uncle Waffles' win receives mixed reactions from SA

Social media users seemed divided by Uncle Waffles' major win. Some congratulated the star while others felt the award should have gone to a South African celebrity because Waffles is originally from Swaziland.

@Biscotti_MKK said:

"Worldwide Waffles Does It Again✊"

@MusiMagalela added:

"@unclewaffffles is not a South African she is a foreigner from Swaziland that's why when she got nominated on @BETAwards she represented the flag of Swaziland."

@blvck_boi commented:

"You guys need to reconsider this. How is a foreign woman featured on a South African blog or magazine it doesn't make sense. So our SA woman artists didn't do enough to earn this ish. Are you trying to tell me a foreign woman outshined our SA women?"

