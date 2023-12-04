The Amapiano Awards are said to be allegedly under fire after some drama surfaced in the background

Ahead of the second instalment, the concept was said to have been sold to Arthur Mafokate by co-founder, Qhubani "DJ Qness" Ndlovu

It's been alleged that since the event changed ownership, all operations have been halted and the awards ceremony postponed

Organizers of the Amapiano Awards have reportedly halted the ceremony due to ownership disputes. Image: official_saapa

It appears that the Amapiano Awards will not be taking place any time soon. This comes after the postponement of the ceremony which was meant to take place in April 2023, previously due to ticket sales, and now over an alleged ownership dispute.

Amapiano Awards face internal disputes

The second annual Amapiano Awards were meant to take place on 2 April 2023 but were postponed due to "new developments" according to a Twitter statement released by the organizers.

It has been alleged that the said "developments" were low ticket sales. However, according to ZiMoja, an ownership dispute erupted in the background after Qhubani "DJ Qness" Ndlovu, the co-founder, sold the awards to the "king of Kwaito", Arthur Mafokate.

The handover, allegedly amounting to nearly a million rands, was said to have been done without informing colleagues and partners. Since then, the show has not been able to continue as Arthur and the organizers seemingly don't see eye to eye and have to involve him in the planning.

Mzansi reacts to Robotboii hosting Amapiano Awards

Ahead of the now-postponed ceremony, Robotboii was announced as the host of the Amapiano Awards. Mzansi cheered him on for the hosting gig:

Mbalie_WEM promised:

"Definitely attending this one."

unar_tip asked:

"What can’t he do bra?"

Xo_Larni was impressed:

"This guy is really a Robot!"

AKA bags posthumous awards

In more awards updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to AKA winning two posthumous awards at the SAMAs for Best Male Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for Lemons (Lemonade) with Nasty C:

takudzwa_taque said:

"We don't want pity awards. He was the best male hip hop artist, not all genres."

Previously, the Composure hitmaker was honoured with the Global Visionary Award at the BET hip hop awards.

