Tyla has made history once again as the first South African artist to grace the cover of British Vogue

The “Uppity African” has relentlessly raised the Mzansi flag on a global scale and permitted ambitious African people to dream

With the Met gala around the corner, a lady on TikTok suggested a look for the songstress to pay homage to a certain group of people

One of fashion’s biggest nights is around the corner, and South Africa is excited to see how Tyla will impress Anna Wintour.

South Africans cannot wait to see which look Tyla will serve at the 2025 Met Gala.

Source: Instagram

Last year’s look was one for the books as she walked the carpet draped in Balmain's Chief Creative Designer, Olivier Rousteing.

Lady breaks down Tyla’s 2025 Met Gala look

Tyla has successfully cemented herself as a global superstar. Her chart-topping song Water opened doors she never knew existed for her as an ambitious South African artist.

Her management proved how great they were at playing the game of chess, while others focused on checkers in the music industry. Each move is orchestrated to fit the next project, whether it’s to bag a magazine cover or launch a successful tour.

With the Met gala coming up, Mzansi cannot wait to see what Tyla will be wearing after her jaw-dropping look last year. A woman on TikTok shared an idea of how the songstress could pay homage to the S’khothane culture and still gag Anna Wintour:

“Tyla shows up at the Met Gala in a full S’Khothane outfit. A Versace silk shirt, Carvela down, a spoti and an Ultra Mel custard clutch bag. Do you see the vision?”

The lady’s vision was not far off, as the theme for this year’s event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The hun got excited and thought:

“It could be a little bit iconic.”

A S'khothane is a young, fashionable black Mzansi gent, often dressed in urban style and engages in destructive conspicuous consumption. The chap religiously attends weekend get-togethers where he; it and his mates compete in mock battles where luxury items are destroyed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi plans Tyla's 2025 Met Gala look in viral TikTok video

Social media users were fond of the idea and discussed it more in the comments:

Mzansi pushed for Tyla to represent the S'khothane culture at the Met Gala. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

@...wondered:

“How do we get Tyla to see this?”

@Mpendulo Karabo shifted the focus:

“I think Doja Dlamini would kill this look, actually.”

@Lyndsay | Gluten Free wrote:

“If she doesn’t go dressed as Papa G? She will really drop the ball.”

@Yanela Dyantyi loved the idea:

“I'm not a Tyla fan, but she would rock that idea 100%. NB! Not forgetting the true SA gold chain. Man! That's a brilliant idea.”

@moonpiealibi commented:

“Now I’m going to be disappointed if she doesn’t show up with an Ultra Mel bag.”

@Cady highlighted:

“The walk better be of a phara as well.”

