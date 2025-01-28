One South African lady was tired of the January hunger and asked for some financial assistance

She creatively secured enough attention from her TikTok friends by showing off her vocals online

Social media users were floored by the lady’s desperation and also appreciated her mesmerising talent

January is one of the most driest and depressing months since people go all out during the Christmas holidays.

One hun got vulnerable with South Africa. Image: @little.k.g0

Source: TikTok

One hun shared her exhaustion with being broke and went online to hopefully get a few coins from her internet besties.

Hun mesmerises SA with vocals while begging for money

A young South African lady proved just how dry her January was after her latest trick to get some coins from her TikTok followers. She lured in people by first mesmerising them with her vocals and then came clean about the purpose of her video.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Her performance was only less than two seconds and blended her huge request in the last five seconds of the video while keeping the melody:

“I was wondering, could you lend me some money, please? I’m broke.”

She realised her silly move and captioned her video:

“Enough TikTok for the day.”

Her goofy behaviour flooded her followers who helped generate 221.9K views, 56.1K likes, 2.1K saves and 20.9K shares.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by lady begging for money on TikTok

A lady got candid about her financial situation. Image: @little.k.g0

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the hun’s video and appreciated her mesmerising vocals:

@Ms._Eugee🥤 pointed out:

The ‘Please I’m broke’ part sounds like Tyla.”

@yourotherdad was dusted:

“We listen but we don't send.”

@*•.¸♡ Nicole ♡¸.•* was stunned:

“The vocals.”

@d3nzel✌️demanded:

“Sister, finish that song now.”

@Nkosazane_Thandeka was in a similar position:

“Not lend, just give it to me.”

@JOE pointed out:

“She can sing!”

@Veron Achieng 🌍❤️ laughed:

“Girl this took a different turn.”

@BONKIE said:

“We listen, we are broke too.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A broke lawyer showed South Afrians how to pinch pennies and still fulfill the check list for maintenance

A lady wowed South Africans with how she survived Cape Town with just R65 and arrand that cost way more than that

South Africans applauded a man who shared a lovely self-love moment where a guy honoured himself with his last R440

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News