American President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been working overtime to ensure the divide amongst Mzansi’s rainbow nation

Afrikaners were amused by the Republicans’ accusations against the black government-led country of being racist

Two educators got into a heated argument with a white man after invading their school in the townships

President Donald Trump’s offer to welcome all South African Dutch descendants as refugees in America caused a prominent divide in the country.

An Afrikaner invaded a township school in Cape Town and insulted the educators. Image: @ntyatyii

Source: TikTok

More people realised just how racism is still alive even after three decades since the abolishment of apartheid.

Educators deal with “racist” Afrikaner invading township school

There is no doubt that South Africa’s rainbow nation is a flawed one with racism still very much alive in certain parts of the country. After President Donald Trump offered refugee status to all Mzansi Dutch descendants in America, it was clear as day that South Africa was not united.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a now-viral TikTok video, an Afrikaner got into a heated argument with two black educators in a township. The man was agitated by the queer flag plastered on the wall and confronted the educators about it.

The chap insulted them and accused them of being on the dark side because of their forefathers' beliefs. He also availed himself to free them from their “sinful” ways.

The guy assured the teachers would go to hell as Christianity does not approve of their behaviour. One of the educators, Nyatyi asked the Afrikaner to leave:

“He doesn’t live here and he felt the need to come into our township to tell us that our ancestors are demons and that we are living in sin and he is here to set us free.”

The educators from Cape Town begged the gent to leave but he kept on ranting as he walked around the room. The lady captioned her now-viral clip:

“This white racist went off the library staff for having the LGBTQI+ sign on the wall.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Afrikaner invading black township

Social media users were furious with the guy’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of 131 comments:

Mzansi reacted to an Afrikaner invading a township school in Cape Town. Image: @ntyatyii

Source: TikTok

@miss gurl pointed out:

“He thinks this is America.”

@vezi_s said:

“Christians disturbing everyone's peace…ironic isn't it?”

@Sethu3112 shared:

“He would never do this nonsense in a white neighbourhood. It’s the blatant disrespect and disregard for our people. He came all the way to the township to pray for who?”

@GomoM wrote:

“The guy in the background is so stressed. He needs a hug.”

@AluStanoop♥️ suggested:

“Haibo this must trend and take it to Twitter.”

@issa wifi 🇵🇸 was appalled:

“They are doing this in South Africa now?”

@Skhona❤️ commented:

“Yho, I love my generation.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africans were warmed by a toddler hanging out with a random Afrikaner in a restaurant after ditching her family

Mzansi shared their thoughts under a now-viral TikTok post showcasing the crowd of white South Africans ready to accept Donald Trump's offer

South Africans called out the US embassy for sending a petition asking Donald Trump to change SA laws

Source: Briefly News