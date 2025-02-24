Global site navigation

“He Doesn’t Live Here”: Educators Deal With “Racist” Afrikaner Invading Township School
"He Doesn't Live Here": Educators Deal With "Racist" Afrikaner Invading Township School

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • American President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been working overtime to ensure the divide amongst Mzansi’s rainbow nation 
  • Afrikaners were amused by the Republicans’ accusations against the black government-led country of being racist
  • Two educators got into a heated argument with a white man after invading their school in the townships 

President Donald Trump’s offer to welcome all South African Dutch descendants as refugees in America caused a prominent divide in the country.

Educators deal with “racist” Afrikaner
An Afrikaner invaded a township school in Cape Town and insulted the educators. Image: @ntyatyii
Source: TikTok

More people realised just how racism is still alive even after three decades since the abolishment of apartheid.

Educators deal with “racist” Afrikaner invading township school

There is no doubt that South Africa’s rainbow nation is a flawed one with racism still very much alive in certain parts of the country. After President Donald Trump offered refugee status to all Mzansi Dutch descendants in America, it was clear as day that South Africa was not united.

"To stop undesirables": Tourist flabbergasted by burglar bars in Airbnb, Mzansi discusses crime

In a now-viral TikTok video, an Afrikaner got into a heated argument with two black educators in a township. The man was agitated by the queer flag plastered on the wall and confronted the educators about it.

The chap insulted them and accused them of being on the dark side because of their forefathers' beliefs. He also availed himself to free them from their “sinful” ways.

The guy assured the teachers would go to hell as Christianity does not approve of their behaviour. One of the educators, Nyatyi asked the Afrikaner to leave:

“He doesn’t live here and he felt the need to come into our township to tell us that our ancestors are demons and that we are living in sin and he is here to set us free.”

The educators from Cape Town begged the gent to leave but he kept on ranting as he walked around the room. The lady captioned her now-viral clip:

"What the heck?": SA floored by lady butchering English and running away during live TV interview

“This white racist went off the library staff for having the LGBTQI+ sign on the wall.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Afrikaner invading black township

Social media users were furious with the guy’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of 131 comments:

SA reacts to educators dealing with racist man
Mzansi reacted to an Afrikaner invading a township school in Cape Town. Image: @ntyatyii
Source: TikTok

@miss gurl pointed out:

“He thinks this is America.”

@vezi_s said:

“Christians disturbing everyone's peace…ironic isn't it?”

@Sethu3112 shared:

“He would never do this nonsense in a white neighbourhood. It’s the blatant disrespect and disregard for our people. He came all the way to the township to pray for who?”

@GomoM wrote:

“The guy in the background is so stressed. He needs a hug.”

@AluStanoop♥️ suggested:

“Haibo this must trend and take it to Twitter.”

@issa wifi 🇵🇸 was appalled:

“They are doing this in South Africa now?”

@Skhona❤️ commented:

“Yho, I love my generation.”

Chuma Nontsele

Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News.

